Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Jan. 5:
• Through Saturday, Gallery on Gazebo’s Festival of Trees, lobby of AmeriServ Financial, 216 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.
• Through Jan. 8, Christmas Tree @ Central Park animation, noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Friday and Sunday, Christmas Town Railroad, 1 to 3 p.m., Arbutus Park Retirement Community, 207 Ottawa St., Johnstown.
• Saturday, Celebration Johnstown, 6 to 10 p.m., Central Park and throughout downtown Johnstown; www.facebook.com/Celebration-Johnstown- 1462395043986029.
• Saturday, New Year’s Eve Party with That Oldies Band, 9 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $25; www.vomajohnstown.com.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
