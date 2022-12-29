Light Up Night

The 36-foot animated Christmas tree in downtown Johnstown's Central Park came to live for the seventh year during the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's Hometown Christmas Stroll and Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Jan. 5:

• Through Saturday, Gallery on Gazebo’s Festival of Trees, lobby of AmeriServ Financial, 216 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.

• Through Jan. 8, Christmas Tree @ Central Park animation, noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.

• Friday and Sunday, Christmas Town Railroad, 1 to 3 p.m., Arbutus Park Retirement Community, 207 Ottawa St., Johnstown.

• Saturday, Celebration Johnstown, 6 to 10 p.m., Central Park and throughout downtown Johnstown; www.facebook.com/Celebration-Johnstown- 1462395043986029.

• Saturday, New Year’s Eve Party with That Oldies Band, 9 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $25; www.vomajohnstown.com.

To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

