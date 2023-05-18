Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through May 25:
• Thursday, opening reception for Allied Artists of Johnstown’s Spring Juried Exhibition, 6 to 8 p.m. Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; www.johnstownart.com.
• Thursday through Sunday, “Back to the ’80s,” Penn Cambria High School, 401 Linden Ave., Cresson; $10 for adults and $8 for students; 814-886-8188.
• Friday and Saturday, May Mart garden and vendor expo, S&T Bank Arena at the White Township Sports Complex, 497 East Pike, Indiana; $1.
• Friday through Sunday, Stonycreek Rendezvous, Greenhouse Park, state Route 403, Tire Hill; www.stonycreekrendezvous.com.
• Friday, (Next to) Last Friday at the Ethnic Social Club with The Rusty Shackles, 5 p.m., Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Johnstown; www.jaha.org.
• Friday, Sip & Savor with Apache Moon, 6 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, Johnstown; $25; www.galleryongazebo.org/sip-savor-evenings-2023.
• Friday, Ligonier Community Coffee House, 7 p.m., The Barn at Ligonier Valley, 1 Springer Road, Ligonier; 724-537-6139.
• Friday through Sunday, “Thank You, Jimmy Stewart!” Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto; $12 to $16; www.cressonlake.com.
• Friday through Sunday, Laurel Trinity Lutheran Church players to present “Drinking Habits 2 – Caught in the Act,” Mountain Playhouse, 7690 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown; $10 for adults and $6 for children 3 to 12.
• Saturday, Club House and Cottage Row walking tours, South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club House, St. Michael; 814-886-6171.
• Saturday, Cultural Cooking: Paddy Pancake, noon, Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Johnstown; $7 for JAHA members and $10 for general admission; www.jaha.org.
• Saturday, “Paris in Spring,” 4 p.m., The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., Johnstown; $25; www.GrandHalle.com.
• Saturday, Casino Royale “An Evening with Michael Merschiltz,” 5:30 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; $65 for members and $75 for nonmembers; www.caccc.org.
• Saturday, Don Aliquo Quartet, 7 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $8 for VIP members and $10 for general public; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Saturday, Johnstown Concert Series presents Three Rivers Ringers, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown; $15 each, two for $25 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students; www.johnstownmusic.org.
• Saturday, Beach Party Boys – Tribute to the Beach Boys, 7:30 p.m., Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber; $40, $44 and $48; www.arcadiawindber.com.
• Sunday, basket raffle, 12:30 p.m. with drawing at 2:30 p.m., Conemaugh Fire Company, 343 First St., Conemaugh; $5.
• Sunday, Oldies Record Hop, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Windber Recreation Park, 160 Recreation Road, Windber; $7.
• Tuesday, Foreigner, 8 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown; tickets range from $69.50 from $125; www.1stsummitarena.com/event/foreigner.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban @tribdem.com.
