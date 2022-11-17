Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Nov. 24:
• Thursday through Saturday, Pitt-Johnstown Theatre Arts Department presents “Faust,” 7:30 p.m., Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, UPJ campus, Richland Township; $5 for adults and free with student identification.
• Thursday, Community Strings of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s fall concert, 7:30 p.m., St. David’s Lutheran Church, 401 N. Main St., Davidsville; www.johnstownsymphony.org.
• Through Dec. 24, Holly Bazaar, Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Friday, Last Friday at the Ethnic Social Club with The Stone Bridge Blues Band, 5 p.m., Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Johnstown; www.jaha.org.
• Friday, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership’s Hometown Christmas Stroll & Light Up Night, 6 to 8 p.m., Central Park area, Johnstown.
• Friday, Gallery on Gazebo’s Festival of the Trees, 6 p.m., AmeriServ Financial, 216 Franklin St., Johnstown.
• Friday, showing of “Elf,” 8:30 p.m., State Theater of Johns-town, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $5; www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
• Saturday, Johnstown Concert Ballet’s “Teas and Tutus,” 2 to 4 p.m., Westmont Presbyterian Church, 601 Luzerne St., Johnstown; $25 for an adult and child and $15 for additional child; www.johnstownconcertballet.org.
• Saturday, Johnstown Concert Series presents Clipper Erickson, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown; $15 each, two for $25 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students; johnstownmusic.org.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
