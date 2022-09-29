Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Oct. 6:
• Thursday, Walker Hayes, 7 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown; $55; www.1stsummitarena.com.
• Friday, Blue Jean Bash, 5 to 9 p.m., Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford,, 137 E. Pitt St., Bedford; $20 in advance and $25 at the door; www.sama-art.org/event-list.
• Saturday, Greater Johnstown Postcard Club show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., Ebensburg; $2.
• Saturday, BEAT Ovarian Cancer 5K and Buddy Run, registration at 11 a.m. and race to follow at 11:30 a.m.; Windber Recreation Park, 160 Rec Road, Windber; $30 in advance and $40 day of the race; checkout.square.site/buy/Y4M7G5IPKTXVIMRYGN3ISBTB.
• Saturday and Sunday and Oct. 8-9, Bedford Fall Foliage Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Bedford; www.bedfordfallfoliagefestival.com.
• Saturday, You in Flood City’s Johnstown Zombie Crawl, 7 p.m., registration begins at Stadium Pub & Grille, 101 Washington St., Johnstown; $10; www.youinfloodcity.org.
• Saturday, Screening of “Inferno,” 7 p.m. Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto, St. Francis University campus, 112 Franciscan Way, Loretto; $10 for adults and $5 for students; www.sama-art.org/event-list.
• Sunday, Apple Cider Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Muskrat Beach No. 2, Prince Gallitzin State Park, 966 Marina Road, Patton.
• Sunday, Cake social, 1 to 4 p.m., St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 606 Maple Ave., Johnstown; $1.
• Monday, Opening reception for Greater Johnstown Camera Club’s “A World of Wonder” exhibition, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Tuesday, Organist Jeffrey Pannebaker, noon, First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., downtown Johnstown.
• Tuesday, Dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh.
• Wednesday, Pet blessing service, 6 p.m., Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1000 Scalp Ave., Johnstown; 814-266-4859.
• Oct. 6, Sip & Savor with Jackie Kopco and Walt Churchey, 7 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, Johnstown; $25; 814-539-4345 or www.galleryongazebo.org.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
