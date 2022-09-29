Greater Johnstown Camera Club

More than 100 photographs by members of the Greater Johnstown Camera Club will be on display Monday through Oct. 29, 2022, at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County in Westmont.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Oct. 6:

• Thursday, Walker Hayes, 7 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown; $55; www.1stsummitarena.com.

• Friday, Blue Jean Bash, 5 to 9 p.m., Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford,, 137 E. Pitt St., Bedford; $20 in advance and $25 at the door; www.sama-art.org/event-list.

• Saturday, Greater Johnstown Postcard Club show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., Ebensburg; $2.

• Saturday, BEAT Ovarian Cancer 5K and Buddy Run, registration at 11 a.m. and race to follow at 11:30 a.m.; Windber Recreation Park, 160 Rec Road, Windber; $30 in advance and $40 day of the race; checkout.square.site/buy/Y4M7G5IPKTXVIMRYGN3ISBTB.

• Saturday and Sunday and Oct. 8-9, Bedford Fall Foliage Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Bedford; www.bedfordfallfoliagefestival.com.

• Saturday, You in Flood City’s Johnstown Zombie Crawl, 7 p.m., registration begins at Stadium Pub & Grille, 101 Washington St., Johnstown; $10; www.youinfloodcity.org.

• Saturday, Screening of “Inferno,” 7 p.m. Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto, St. Francis University campus, 112 Franciscan Way, Loretto; $10 for adults and $5 for students; www.sama-art.org/event-list.

• Sunday, Apple Cider Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Muskrat Beach No. 2, Prince Gallitzin State Park, 966 Marina Road, Patton.

• Sunday, Cake social, 1 to 4 p.m., St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 606 Maple Ave., Johnstown; $1.

• Monday, Opening reception for Greater Johnstown Camera Club’s “A World of Wonder” exhibition, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.

• Tuesday, Organist Jeffrey Pannebaker, noon, First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., downtown Johnstown.

• Tuesday, Dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh.

• Wednesday, Pet blessing service, 6 p.m., Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1000 Scalp Ave., Johnstown; 814-266-4859.

• Oct. 6, Sip & Savor with Jackie Kopco and Walt Churchey, 7 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, Johnstown; $25; 814-539-4345 or www.galleryongazebo.org.

To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you