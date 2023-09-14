Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Sept. 21:
• Thursday, Fashion Week Kids, 6 p.m., Knockerball 814, 422 Main St., Johnstown; $5 for children with the purchase of a $20 adult ticket; www.johnstownfashionweek.com.
• Thursday, Block Party, 4 to 7 p.m., Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., Johnstown; www.cclsys.org/cambria.
• Friday, When Art Meets Fashion Show, 6 p.m., VIP Loft at Flood City Café, 137 Clinton St., Johnstown; $20; www.johnstownfashionweek.com.
• Friday, Jada’s Jazz Cafe presents Stand Up at Studio 404, 8 p.m., Studio 404, 404 Messenger St., Johnstown; $25; jjcafecomedynight1.eventbrite.com.
• Friday, Sip & Savor with The Evergreens, 6 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, Johnstown; $25; www.galleryongazebo.org/sip-savor-evenings-2023.
• Friday, Gary Antol and Jesse Eisenbise, 7:30 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $10 for VIP and student identification and $12 for general admission; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Friday and Saturday, Fall’in Baconfest, Geistown Volunteer Fire Company, 631 Lamberd Ave., Johnstown; www.richlandfire.com.
• Friday and Saturday, The Polacek Family Johnstown Slavic Festival, Heritage Discovery Center, 601 Sixth Ave., Johnstown; www.jaha.org.
• Friday and Saturday, walk-through basket party for pediatric cancer research, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 514 Shady Lane, Windber; $10 for 25 chances; 814-243-8787 or 814-659-4141.
• Friday and Saturday, Off Pitt Theater Co. presents “PUFFS,” 7:30 p.m., Bedford Arts Cooperative, 110 W. Pitt St., Bedford; $17 for adults, $12 for seniors and $5 for students; www.offpittstreet.com.
• Saturday and Sunday, New Germany Festival of Arts and Crafts, New Germany Grove, Summerhill; www.newgermanyartsandcrafts.com.
• Saturday, Greater Johnstown Postcard Club show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., Ebensburg; $2.
• Saturday, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 9 a.m. registration with walk to follow at 10 a.m., Revloc Park, 103 Hap Road, Revloc; www.alz.org/walk.
• Saturday, Ligonier Highland Games, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Idlewild & SoakZone, along U.S. Route 30 near Ligonier; $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $5 for children 13 to 17 and free for children 12 and under; www.ligonierhighlandgames.org.
• Saturday, Festival of Books, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Ebensburg; www.festivalofbooks.org.
• Saturday, Johnstown Super Car Cruise, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, 3429 Elton Road, Richland Township; $10 registration fee.
• Saturday, grand finale fashion show, 6 p.m., Main Street, Johnstown; $40; www.johnstownfashionweek.com.
• Saturday, Clap Back Tour featuring 1 Body Music, 7 p.m., Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., Johnstown; $15.
• Saturday, Psycho Thunder Tour featuring Asking Alexandria and The HU, with special guest Zero 9:36, 7:30 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown; $48 to $78; www.1stsummitarena.com.
• Tuesday, Dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., East Conemaugh; $6.
• Tuesday, Comedy open mic night – Talk Like a Pirate Day, 7 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
