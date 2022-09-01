Indiana County Fair

The 159th annual Indiana County Fair will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, through Sept. 3, 2022, at the fairgrounds at Mack Park, 750 S. Sixth St., Indiana.

Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Sept. 8:

• Thursday through Saturday, Indiana County Fair, fairgrounds at Mack Park, 750 S. Sixth St., Indiana; www.indianacountyfair.com.

• Thursday, Sip & Savor with Jeff Webb, 7 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, Johnstown; $25; 814-539-4345 or www.galleryongazebo.org.

• Friday through Sunday, Cambria City Ethnic Festival, various sites in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.

• Friday, presentation of apple cider making process, 7 p.m., Buck Hill Amphitheater, Blue Knob State Park.

• Saturday and Sunday, Log House Arts Festival, Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.

• Saturday through Monday, Forest Hills Festival, Berwind Wayside Festival Park, Route 869, St. Michael; www.adamstwpfire.com.

• Saturday, Cruisin’ the Flood City car cruise, noon, Central Park, downtown Johnstown; $5 registration fee.

• Sunday through Sept. 10, American Legion County Fair, county fairgrounds, 833 N. Julian St., Ebensburg; www.cambriacofair.com.

• Saturday, Johnstown Civic Band, 6 p.m., Richland Towers, 343 Theatre Drive, Johnstown.

• Saturday, presentation on local baby wildlife, 7 p.m., Buck Hill Amphitheater, Blue Knob State Park.

• Sunday, Introduction to canning, dehydrating and freezing food, 10 a.m., Buck Hill Amphitheater, Blue Knob State Park.

• Sunday, Johnstown Civic Band, 6 p.m., Our Mother of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, 415 Tioga St., Johnstown.

• Tuesday, dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh.

• Tuesday through Sept. 11, “39 Steps,” Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto; $16, $19 and $23; www.cressonlake.com.

• Wednesday through Sept. 11, Farmers and Threshermens Jubilee, jubilee grounds, New Centerville; $5 for adults and free for children 12 and younger; www.ncrvfc.com/jubilee.

To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

