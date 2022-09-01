Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Sept. 8:
• Thursday through Saturday, Indiana County Fair, fairgrounds at Mack Park, 750 S. Sixth St., Indiana; www.indianacountyfair.com.
• Thursday, Sip & Savor with Jeff Webb, 7 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, Johnstown; $25; 814-539-4345 or www.galleryongazebo.org.
• Friday through Sunday, Cambria City Ethnic Festival, various sites in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
• Friday, presentation of apple cider making process, 7 p.m., Buck Hill Amphitheater, Blue Knob State Park.
• Saturday and Sunday, Log House Arts Festival, Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Saturday through Monday, Forest Hills Festival, Berwind Wayside Festival Park, Route 869, St. Michael; www.adamstwpfire.com.
• Saturday, Cruisin’ the Flood City car cruise, noon, Central Park, downtown Johnstown; $5 registration fee.
• Sunday through Sept. 10, American Legion County Fair, county fairgrounds, 833 N. Julian St., Ebensburg; www.cambriacofair.com.
• Saturday, Johnstown Civic Band, 6 p.m., Richland Towers, 343 Theatre Drive, Johnstown.
• Saturday, presentation on local baby wildlife, 7 p.m., Buck Hill Amphitheater, Blue Knob State Park.
• Sunday, Introduction to canning, dehydrating and freezing food, 10 a.m., Buck Hill Amphitheater, Blue Knob State Park.
• Sunday, Johnstown Civic Band, 6 p.m., Our Mother of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, 415 Tioga St., Johnstown.
• Tuesday, dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh.
• Tuesday through Sept. 11, “39 Steps,” Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto; $16, $19 and $23; www.cressonlake.com.
• Wednesday through Sept. 11, Farmers and Threshermens Jubilee, jubilee grounds, New Centerville; $5 for adults and free for children 12 and younger; www.ncrvfc.com/jubilee.
