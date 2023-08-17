Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Aug. 24:
• Thursday through Aug. 26, Somerset County Fair, county fairgrounds, 7842 Mount Davis Road, Meyersdale; www.somersetcountyfairpa.com.
• Friday, Civic Band, 5:30 p.m., Richland Community Building, 322 Schoolhouse Road, Johnstown.
• Friday, Smooth Sound Band, 6 to 9 p.m., Penn Eben Park, 227 W. High St., Ebensburg.
• Friday, Sip & Savor with Bo and Tucker Moore, 6 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, Johnstown; $25; www.galleryongazebo.org/sip-savor-evenings-2023.
• Friday, Eem Triplin’s “Still Pretty” EP release show, 6 to 11 p.m., Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., Johnstown.
• Friday, Lee Brice, with special guest Payton Smith, 8 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown; $40.50 to $70.50; www.1stsummitarena.com.
• Friday and Saturday, Richland Community Days, along Theatre Drive and Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township; www.rcdays.com.
• Friday and Saturday, Bedford County Players present “Bedside Manners,” Bedford County Playhouse, 1044 Centerville Road, Bedford; $16; www.bedfordcountyplayers.org.
• Saturday and Sunday, Laurel Hill Bluegrass Festival, Laurel Hill State Park, Somerset; www.laurelhillbluegrass.com.
• Saturday, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Free Concert Series presents “An Evening of Funk” featuring Chris Vipond & the Stanley Street Band and Big Fat Mallard, 7 p.m., Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., Johnstown; www.jaha.org.
• Saturday, Don Aliquo Quartet with special guest New Jersey guitarist Marel Hidalgo, 7:30 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $8 for VIP members and $10 for general public; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Saturday, Evening on the Summit: Insect Invaders: The Battle to Save our Park’s Native Forests, 8 p.m., Visitor Center theater, Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin.
• Saturday, Summer Jam with Ja Rule and Ashanti, with special guests Ginuwine and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, 8 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown; $55 to $85, $75 for floor seating and $150 for VIP floor seating; www.1stsummitarena.com.
• Sunday, Celebrating Mercedes, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tulunes In The City, 92 Lulay St., Johnstown; $30; 814-525-5632.
• Sunday, The Rusty Shackles, 5 p.m., Screech Owl, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Monday, Open mic night, 7 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
• Wednesday, Concerts on the Green with Northern Cambria Community Band, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont; www.caccc.org.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
