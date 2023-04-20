Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through April 27:
• Thursday and Friday, "13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview" and "14 More Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview," Portage Area High School, 84 Mountain Ave., Portage; $5 for adults and $1 for students; 814-736-9636, ext. 1500.
• Thursday through Saturday, "The Sound of Music," Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, 728 Benjamin Franklin Highway, Ebensburg; $8 for adults and $5 for students; 814-472-7500.
• Thursday through Saturday, "Alice in Wonderland," Johnstown Christian School, 125 Christian School Road, Hollsopple; $7 for adults and $5 for students and $8 for adults and $6 for students at the door; 814-288-2588.
• Thursday, Coffee House Series presents Rosie and the Jammers, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Mehoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Thursday through Saturday, Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company presents "Peaky Macbeth," 7 p.m., Columba Theatre Project, 916 Broad St., Johnstown; $15 adults and $10 students, seniors and military; www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org.
• Friday, Johnstown Symphony Orchestras presents "Happy Hour with the JSO!," 5:30 p.m., The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., Johnstown; $28; www.johnstownsymphony.org.
• Friday and Saturday, "Through the Looking Glass," Windber Area High School, 2301 Graham Ave., Windber; $5 in advance and $8 for adults and $6 for students at the door; 814-467-4567, ext. 321.
• Friday through Sunday, “She Loves Me,” Northern Cambria High School, 813 35th St., Northern Cambria; $8 for adults and $5 for students; 814-948-6800.
• Friday through Sunday, "Anyone Can Whistle," Bishop McCort Catholic High School, 25 Osborne St., Johnstown; $12 for adults and $6 for students; 814-536-8991.
• Saturday, Vino for Vets, 1 to 5 p.m., community room at the UCP Building, 119 Jari Drive, Johnstown; $20 in advance and $25 at the door; www.eventbrite.com/e/vino-for-vets-tickets-570109090637.
• Saturday, Johnstown Concert Ballet present "Sleeping Beauty," 2 p.m., Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Johnstown; $22; www.johnstownconcertballet.org.
• Saturday, Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center's "Night of Hope and Healing" benefit concert, 6 p.m., Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; $10; www.facebook.com/cambriacac.
• Saturday, Allman Brothers Tribute Band, 7 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $8 for VIP and $10 for general admission; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Saturday and Sunday and April 26-30, Pennsylvania Maple Festival, sites around Meyersdale; $5 for adults, $1 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger; www.pamaplefestival.com.
• Saturday and Sunday, Bedford County Players present "Little Shop of Horrors," Bedford County Playhouse, 1044 Centerville Road, Bedford; $18; www.bedfordcountyplayers.org.
• Sunday, Gallery on Gazebo's Sip & Support wine pairing dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., Wine Loft on the second floor of Stonebridge Brewing Co., 104 Franklin St., Johnstown; $125; www.galleryongazebo.org/wine-pairing-dinner.
• Tuesday, Tuesday Noon Recital Series presents organist Jeffrey Jones, noon, First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., Johnstown.
• Tuesday, Dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh; $6.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban @tribdem.com.
