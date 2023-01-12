Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Jan. 19:
• Friday through Sunday, Fire & Ice Festival, Uptown Somerset; www.somersetinc.org.
• Saturday, The Renegades, 7 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $8 for VIP and $10 for general admission; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Saturday, The Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series presents Maureen Conlon-Gutierrez and Rodrigo Ojeda violin and piano concert, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., Johnstown; $20; www.GrandHalle.com.
• Sunday, Johnstown’s NAACP chapter, Christ Centered Community Church and Johnstown Symphony Orchestra present a program honoring Martin Luther King Jr., 3 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; program is sold out, but livestream is available at www.johnstownsymphony.org/20222023-concerts.
• Jan. 19, Screening of “The Pale Blue Eye,” 7 p.m., Fort Ligonier, 200 S. Market St., Ligonier; www.compassinn.org/eventcalendar.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
