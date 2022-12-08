Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Dec. 15:
• Through Dec. 24, Holly Bazaar, Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Through Dec. 31, Gallery on Gazebo’s Festival of Trees, lobby of AmeriServ Financial, 216 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.
• Through Jan. 8, Christmas Tree @ Central Park animation, noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Thursday, “Solitary Man” – Neil Diamond Tribute, 7:30 p.m., Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber; $38, $40 and $42; www.arcadiawindber.com.
• Friday, Swiggle Mountain Brass, 6 to 7 p.m., Richland Towers, 343 Theatre Drive, Johnstown.
• Friday and Saturday, Harmony Light Fest, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Camp Harmony, 1414 Plank Road, Hooversville; $10 per car and $20 per bus; www.campharmony.org.
• Friday and Saturday, Conemaugh Township Area Ministries’ live nativity “The Rescued Plan,” Davidsville Community Church, 197 Pender Road, Johnstown.
• Friday and Saturday, Christmas Express @ Central Park, 5 to 9 p.m., Central Park, Johnstown.
• Friday and Saturday, Bedford County Players present “Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical,” Bedford County Playhouse, 1044 Centerville Road, Bedford; $15; www.bedfordcountyplayers.com.
• Friday through Sunday, Holiday boutique, Marinelli Place at Leone’s Market, 1912 Graham Ave., Windber; www.facebook.com/profile.
• Friday through Sunday, “A Star Over Bethlehem, Ohio,” JFK Auditorium on the St. Francis University campus, Loretto; $10; www.showtix4u.com/event-details.
• Friday through Sunday, Portage Winterfest, locations throughout the borough; www.facebook.com/PortageWinterfest.
• Friday through Sunday, Off Pitt Street Theater Company presents “Dad’s Christmas Miracle,” State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students; www.offpittstreet.com.
• Friday and Dec. 15, holiday tours of the Wagner-Ritter House & Garden, 6 to 8 p.m., 418 Broad St., Johnstown; $15 for members, $30 for adults and $18 for children and seniors; www.jaha.org.
• Saturday, Breakfast with Santa, 8 a.m. to noon, Bach Student Union at Bishop McCort Catholic High School, 25 Osborne St., Johns-town; $10 for children 14 and older and $5 for children 4 to 12.
• Saturday, Oh So Artsy Holiday Party, 11 a.m. 3 p.m., Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; $5 donation; www.bottleworks.org.
• Saturday, Cambria City Cookie Tour, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning at Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., Johnstown, or B&L Wine Cellars, 900 Broad St., Johnstown; tour maps will be provided.
• Saturday, Downtown Carols with Jacob Czerak, 5 to 6 p.m., 416 Main St., Johnstown.
• Saturday and Sunday, Christmas at Russell House, Moxham Renaissance Community Center, 538 Park Ave., Johnstown; www.moxhamrenaissance.com.
• Saturday, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra presents “Home for the Holidays,” 3 and 7:30 p.m., Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Johnstown; $38, $48 and $58; www.johnstownsymphony.org.
• Sunday, Forest Hills Community Band, 2 to 3 p.m., The Johnstown Galleria, 500 Galleria Drive, Johnstown.
• Sunday, Sundaes with Santa, noon and 2 p.m., Johnstown Children’s Museum at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Cambria City section of Johnstown; $8 for members and $11 for nonmembers; www.jaha.org.
• Sunday, Christmas concert, 7 p.m., Westmont Presbyterian Church, 601 Luzerne St., Johnstown.
• Monday, Jim Lauffer poetry reading, 6 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, Johnstown; www.galleryongazebo.org.
• Wednesday, Kwanzaa presentation by Chuck and Marsha Chaney and Mellanie McDowell, 6 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, Johnstown; www.galleryongazebo.org.
• Wednesday, “Miracle on 34th Street,” 7 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $5; www.statetheaterofjohns- town.com.
• Dec. 15, comedy open mic night, 7 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.