Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through April 6:
• Thursday through Sunday, St. Francis University Center for Fine Arts presents “Grease – The Musical,” JFK Auditorium on the university campus in Loretto; tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and $35 for dinner theater; www.events.francis.edu.
• Friday, Last Friday at the Ethnic Social Club with Even the Odds Acoustic, 5 p.m., Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Johnstown; www.jaha.org.
• Friday, Libby Eddy, Gary Antol and Jeff Scheller will perform as part of a coffeehouse series, 7 p.m., Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St., Friedens.
• Friday through Sunday, Disney’s “Newsies,” Berlin Brothersvalley High School, 1025 Main St., Berlin; tickets are $9 in advance and $10 at the door; www.bbsd.com.
• Friday through Sunday, “The Wedding Singer,” Greater Johnstown High School, 222 Central Ave., Johnstown; tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students; 814-533-5601.
• Friday through Sunday, Annual Winners’ Showcase with three one-act plays, State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students; www.offpittstreet.com.
• Friday and Saturday, “Footloose,” Chestnut Ridge High School, 2588 Quaker Valley Road, New Paris; tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for students; lzeznanski@crlions.org.
• Friday and Saturday, “Robin Hood: The Next Generation,” Shanksville-Stonycreek High School, 1325 Corner Stone Road, Friedens; tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for students; 814-267-4649.
• Saturday, Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership’s Bunny Hop, noon to 1 p.m., Central Park, Johnstown; www.facebook.com/discoverdowntownjohnstown.
• Saturday, Sweet + Low Music Co., 4 p.m., Nanty Glo fire hall, 902 Chestnut St., Johnstown; www.sweetandlowmusicco.com.
• Saturday, Colebrook Road, 7:30 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $13 for VIP and student identification and $15 for general admission; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Sunday, Easter egg drop for children 12 and younger, 2 p.m., Life Church, 617 Sunny Drive, Windber; www.facebook.com/palifechurch.
• Tuesday, Tuesday Noon Recital Series presents gospel performer Henry Davis, noon, First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., Johnstown.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban @tribdem.com.
