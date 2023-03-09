Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through March 16:
• Thursday through Saturday, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” Conemaugh Valley High School, 1342 William Penn Ave., Johnstown; $8 for adults and $6 for students; 814-535-5523.
• Friday, The Platelets, 7 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $5; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Friday through Sunday, “Shrek the Musical,” Blacklick Valley High School, 555 Birch St., Nanty Glo; $6 for adults and $2 for students; www.bvsd.k12.pa.us/domain/59.
• Friday and Sunday, “Do You Wanna Dance?” Rockwood Area High School, 437 Somerset Ave., Rockwood; tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for students; smbranam1@icloud.com.
• Friday and Saturday, Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka,” Bedford High School, 330 E. John St., Bedford; $10 for adults and $5 for students; 814-623-4250, ext. 1219.
• Friday through Sunday, “WhoDunit ... and to Whom?,” Ferndale Area High School, 600 Harlan Ave., Johnstown; $8 for adults and $5 for students; 814-288-5757.
• Friday, MercyMe, with special guests Taya and Micah Tyler, 7 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown; $49.50 to $85; www.1stsummitarena.com.
• Saturday, NatureWorks Environmental Expo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; www.bottleworks.org.
• Saturday, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra presents concertmaster Maureen Conlon Gutierrez’s performance of Sibelius’ “Violin Concerto” and Beethoven’s “Pastoral Symphony,” 7:30 p.m., Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township; $38 to $58; www.johnstownsymphony.org.
• Saturday, The Renegades, 7:30 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $8 for VIP and student identification and $10 general public; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Wednesday, PennWest Clarion University Concert Choir, 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., Johnstown.
• March 16, Coffee House Series presents Meat & Potatoes, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Mehoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• March 16, “Footloose,” 7 p.m., Conemaugh Township Area High School, 300 W. Campus Ave., Davidsville; tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door; www.ctasd.org.
• March 16, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” 7 p.m., Ligonier Valley High School, 40 Springer Road, Ligonier; tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students; 724-238-9531.
• March 16, “Annie,” 7 p.m., Northern Bedford County High School, 152 N. Bedford County Drive, New Enterprise; tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for students; 814-766-4710.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban @tribdem.com.
