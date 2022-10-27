Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Nov. 3:
• Thursday through Saturday, Ghosts & Goblins 2022, Lincoln Caverns and Whisper Rock, near Huntingdon; www.lincolncaverns.com.
• Thursday, author Erin E. Adams book-signing and presentation of “Jackal,” 5 p.m., Classic Elements, 345 Main St., downtown Johnstown; www.classicelementsjohnstown.com.
• Friday, Last Friday at the Ethnic Social Club with acoustic music by Jeff Perigo, 5 p.m., Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Johnstown; www.jaha.org.
• Friday, Halloween Hullabaloo, 4 to 8 p.m., Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Johnstown, $5 for members, $6 for adults and $8 for children; www.jaha.org.
• Friday, “Friday Night Frights,” 7:30 p.m., Off Pitt Street Theater Company, 110 W. Pitt St., Bedford; $15 for adults and $5 for students; www.offpittstreet.com.
• Friday and Saturday, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Bedford County Playhouse, 1044 Centerville Road, Bedford; $15; www.bedfordcountyplayers.com.
• Saturday, “Touch the Truck” and toy donation event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., West Hills Regional Fire Department, 1000 Luzerne St., Johnstown.
• Saturday, Mini Comic Con, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mayapple Marketplace, 101 W. Main St., Stoystown; www.mayapplemarket.com.
• Saturday, Trunk-or-treat, 6 to 7 p.m., around Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Sunday, SundayMarket@CambriaCity, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Emerich Place and along Chestnut Street, Johnstown; www.stellajohnstown.com.
• Sunday, community trunk-or-treat, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Blackington Hall, Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
