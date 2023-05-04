Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through May 11:
• Thursday, Gray Saber Academy’s lightsaber demonstration, 4 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Friday, Silver Screen, 6 to 9 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Friday, Coffee House Series presents The SharpTones 7:30 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Saturday, Cambria Summit ABATE Motorcycle Awareness Day, noon to 5 p.m., in front of Cambria County Courthouse, 200 S. Center St., Ebensburg.
• Saturday, Artist reception for Sarah Gayle Silwones’ “Luscious Stems & Whimsical Surprises,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; www.bottleworks.org.
• Saturday, Fall, Together, 7 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $5; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Saturday, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra presents “Songs of Comfort: Brahms Requiem and Sounds of Johnstown,” 7:30 p.m., Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township; $38 to $58; www.johnstownsymphony.org.
• May 11, Opening reception and awards ceremony for the “Greater Johnstown Young Artists Exhibit,” 5 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont; www.caccc.org.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban @tribdem.com.
