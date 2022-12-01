Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Dec. 8:
• Through Dec. 24, Holly Bazaar, Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Through Dec. 31, Gallery on Gazebo’s Festival of Trees, lobby of AmeriServ Financial, 216 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.
• Through Jan. 8, Christmas Tree @ Central Park animation, noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Thursday through Sunday, “Express to Bethlehem,” 7 p.m., Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, 3429 Elton Road, Johnstown; www.gjcf.org.
• Friday, an intimate evening with Eric Lindell and Anson Funderbaugh, 8 p.m., Mission Inn, 417 Main St., Johnstown; $40 in advance and $45 at the door; www.eventgroove.com.
• Friday and Saturday, Downtown Johnstown Christmas Market, Central Park, Johnstown.
• Friday and Saturday, Harmony Light Fest, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Camp Harmony, 1414 Plank Road, Hooversville; $10 per car and $20 per bus; www.campharmony.org.
• Friday and Saturday, Bedford County Players presents “Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical,” Bedford County Playhouse, 1044 Centerville Road, Bedford; $15; www.bedfordcountyplayers.com.
• Friday and Saturday, Johnstown Concert Ballet presents “The Nutcracker,” Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township; $22; www.johnstownconcertballet.org.
• Saturday through Tuesday, Festival of Lights, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ligonier Town Hall, 120 E. Main St., Ligonier; $5 for adults and free for children 4 and younger; www.compassinn.org.
• Saturday, Cookie and Cocoa Tour, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Uptown Somerset; www.somersetinc.org/cookietour.
• Saturday, Frontier Girls Troop 213’s A Small Town Christmas, 10 a.m., various location in Gallitzin; www.facebook.com/groups.
• Saturday, Downtown Carols with We Three Kings Sax Trio, 5 to 6 p.m., 416 Main St., Johnstown.
• Saturday, First Night holiday event, 5 to 8 p.m., Laurel Arts, 214 S. Harrison Ave., Somerset; www.laurelarts.org.
• Saturday, Nelly with Ying Yang Twins, 8 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown; limited number of promoter tickets are available; www.1stsummitarena.com.
• Sunday, Sundaes with Santa, noon and 2 p.m., Johnstown Children’s Museum at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Cambria City section of Johnstown; $8 for members and $11 for nonmembers; www.jaha.org.
• Sunday, Forest Hills Community Band, 4 to 5 p.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church, 605 Graham Ave., Windber.
• Tuesday, West End Improvement Group’s Christmas tree lighting, 6 p.m., skate park, corner of J Street and Fairfield Avenue, Johnstown.
• Tuesday, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s Community Carol Jam, 6:30 to 8 p.m., lobby of JSO office, 416 Main St., Johnstown; www.johnstownsymphony.org.
• Wednesday, showing of “Home Alone 2,” 7 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., downtown Johnstown; $5; www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
• Dec. 8, “Solitary Man” – Neil Diamond Tribute, 7:30 p.m., Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber; $38, $40 and $42; www.arcadiawindber.com.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.