Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through May 4:
• Thursday through Saturday, Mount Aloysius College’s Theatre Department presents "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," 7:30 p.m., Alumni Hall, Mount Aloysius College, Cresson; www.mtaloy.edu.
• Thursday through Sunday, Pennsylvania Maple Festival, sites around Meyersdale; $5 for adults, $1 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger; www.pamaplefestival.com.
• Friday, Last Friday at the Ethnic Social Club with Apache Moon, 5 p.m., Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Johnstown; www.jaha.org.
• Friday, Great American Auction, 5 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Friday, VOMA Folk & Bluegrass Series presents Folk 'Em All Trio, 7 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $10 for VIP members and $12 for general public; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Friday, John Larimer will perform as part of a coffeehouse series, 7 p.m., Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St., Friedens.
• Friday through Sunday, "Oklahoma!," North Star High School, 400 Ohio St., Boswell; $11 for adults and $8 for seniors, military and students; 814-629-6651.
• Saturday, The Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series presents organist Emily Roy, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., Johnstown; $25 or $20 for series special ticket; www.GrandHalle.com/concerts.
• Saturday, ABBA Mania, 7:30 p.m., Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber; $40, $44 and $48; www.arcadiawindber.com.
• Saturday, Blues Gathering with Charlie Barath, 7 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $8 for VIP members and $10 for general public; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Saturday and Sunday, Art in Bloom, Cambria County Courthouse, 200 S. Center St., Ebensburg; www.ebensburgpa.com/artinbloom.
• Saturday, Poetry & Flow, 8 p.m., Celebrity Private Venue, 800 Scalp Ave., Johnstown; $15
• Sunday, Oldies Record Hop, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Windber Recreation Park, 160 Recreation Road, Windber; $7.
• Tuesday, Dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh; $6.
• Wednesday, Corey Taylor with special guest Cherry Bomb, 8 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown; $39.50 to $69.50; www.1stsummitarena.com.
• May 4, Gray Saber Academy's lightsaber demonstration, 4 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban @tribdem.com.
