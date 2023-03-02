Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through March 9:
• Saturday, Cinderella Project, noon to 3 p.m., YWCA Greater Johnstown, 526 Somerset St., Johnstown; www.facebook.com/JohnstownCinderellaProject.
• Saturday, opening reception for Sally Stewart’s “My Life and My Art, a Very Natural and Comfortable Clutter,” 1 to 3 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont; www.caccc.org.
• Saturday, “Shrek the Musical,” 7 p.m., Blacklick Valley High School, 555 Birch St., Nanty Glo; $6 for adults and $2 for students; www.bvsd.k12.pa.us/domain/59.
• Saturday and Sunday, “Something Rotten,” Richland Performing Arts Center, 1 Academic Ave., Johnstown; $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for students and free for Richland Gold Card members; 814-269-0300 or www.richlandpac.com.
• Monday, Lunch with exhibiting artist Ashlynne Berkebile, noon, Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Cambria City section of Johnstown; for reservations call 814-536-7952.
• March 9, Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” 7 p.m., Conemaugh Valley High School, 1342 William Penn Ave., Johnstown; $8 for adults and $6 for students; 814-535-5523.
