Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Oct. 13:
• Thursday, Sip & Savor with Jackie Kopco and Walt Churchey, 7 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, Johnstown; $25; 814-539-4345 or www.galleryongazebo.org.
• Friday and Saturday, Springs Folk Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Springs Historical Society, 1711 Springs Road, Springs. $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 18 and free for children 5 and under; www.springspa.org.
• Friday through Sunday, “Tales of Music & Monster,” Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; $12 for members and $17 for nonmembers; www.caccc.org.
• Friday through Oct. 29, Ghosts & Goblins 2022, Lincoln Taverns and Whisper Rock, near Huntingdon; www.lincolncaverns.com.
• Saturday and Sunday, Bedford Fall Foliage Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Bedford; www.bedfordfallfoliagefestival.com.
• Saturday, Cuddles For Kids’ Princess and Superhero breakfast, 9 to 11 a.m., 814 Lanes & Games, 1140 Frances St., Johnstown; $40; www.facebook.com/CuddlesForKids.
• Saturday, Coptoberfest, 1 to 10 p.m. Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown; $10; www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100024849260990.
• Saturday, Jazz in Your Face, 7 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $8 for VIP members and $10 for general public; www.thevoma.com.
• Saturday, “Rave On!” – The Music of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly, 7:30 p.m., Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber; $22, $26 and $30; www.arcadiawindber.com.
• Sunday, Somerset Roof Garden Chorus annual show, 2 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 320 Felgar Road, Somerset; $12 and children under 12 are free.
• Sunday, Stan Gordon to present “Strange Aspects of the Elusive Bigfoot,” 1 p.m., Johnstown Masonic Event & Conference Center, 130 Valley Pike, Johnstown; $10.
• Sunday, Penny pie and basket party, 1 to 4 p.m., St. Anne Roman Catholic Church, 533 Woodland Ave., Johnstown.
• Tuesday, Tuesday Noon Recital Series presents Take Two – Russ and Donna Miller, noon, First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., Johnstown.
• Tuesday, Somerset Auxiliary of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s “Taste of the Laurel Highlands,” 5:30 to 8 p.m., Green Gables Restaurant, 7712 Somerset Pike, Jennerstown; $35 in advance and $40 at the door; www.sajso.com.
• Tuesday through Oct. 16, “Almost, Maine,” Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto; $16, $19 and $23; www.cressonlake.com.
• Wednesday through Oct. 15 and Oct. 19-22, Stone Bridge Players presents “Lost in Yonkers,” 7 p.m., Johnstown Flood Museum, 304 Washington St., Johnstown; $25; www.jaha.org.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
