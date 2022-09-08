"The 39 Steps"

"The 39 Steps" will be performed Sept. 11 at Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto. Pictured cast members are front row, left to right, John Hegeman and Bronwyn Katdare, and second row Ethan Leydig, Owen Standley and Sherri Rae.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Sept. 15:

• Thursday through Sunday, “39 Steps,” Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto; $16, $19 and $23; www.cressonlake.com.

• Thursday, Fall Reading Series with poet Monica Prince, 7 p.m., 131 Blackington Hall, Pitt-Johnstown campus.

• Thursday through Saturday, American Legion County Fair, Cambria County fairgrounds, 833 N. Julian St., Ebensburg; www.cambriacofair.com.

• Thursday through Sunday, Farmers and Threshermens Jubilee, jubilee grounds, New Centerville; $5 for adults and free for children 12 and younger; www.ncrvfc.com/jubilee.

• Friday and Saturday, rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 1191 Second St., Nanty Glo.

• Friday, Midnight Acoustic, 6 to 9 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.

• Friday through Sunday, The Molok Film Festival, State Theater of Johnstown, 366 Main St., downtown Johnstown; $5 or $12 for three-day pass; www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.

• Friday through Sunday, Mountain Craft Days, Somerset Historical Center, 10649 Somerset Pike, Somerset; $9 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 17 and free for children 5 and younger; www.somersethistoricalcenter.org.

• Saturday, Touch a Truck, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1000 Scalp Ave., Richland Township.

• Saturday, Johnstown Super Car Cruise, 10 a.m., Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, 3429 Elton Road, Richland Township.

• Saturday, Homegrown Music Festival, 2 to 11 p.m., Lorain Borough Park, 503 Green Valley St., Johnstown; $10 and children 12 and younger are free.

• Saturday and Sunday, Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival, Duman Lake County Park near Belsano; www.lhhv.org.

• Saturday, opening reception for Robert Onkst’s “The Narrow Path” exhibition, 1 to 3 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont; www.caccc.org.

• Sunday, presentation of native perennials, 10 a.m., SEADS Garden Center, 215 Blair St., Westmont.

• Sunday, Pooch Pool Party, noon to 2 p.m. for dogs under 30 pounds and 2 to 4 p.m. for dogs more than 30 pounds, Ebensburg Borough Swimming Pool.

• Sunday, The Wednesdays, 3 p.m. and Roxbury Ramblers, 5 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.

To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

