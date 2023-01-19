Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Jan. 26:
• Thursday, Screening of “The Pale Blue Eye,” 7 p.m., Fort Ligonier, 200 S. Market St., Ligonier; www.compassinn.org/eventcalendar.
• Saturday and Sunday, Ligonier Ice Fest, downtown Ligonier, www.ligonier.com.
• Saturday and Sunday, Tolkien Fest, State Theater of Johnstown, 306 Main St., Johnstown; www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
• Saturday, Don Aliquo Quartet, 7 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $8 for VIP and $10 for general public; www.vomajohnstown.com.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
