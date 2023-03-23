Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through March 30:
• Friday, CD release party for Jake Dryzal’s “Great American Racer,” 7:30 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $8 VIP for student identification and $10 for general public; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Friday and Saturday, Annual Winners’ Showcase with three one-act plays, Bedford Arts Cooperative, 110 W. Pitt St., Bedford; $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students; www.offpittstreet.com.
• Friday and Saturday, “Seussical,” Somerset Area High School, 645 S. Columbia Ave., Somerset; tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students; www.sasd.us.
• Saturday, The Moore Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $8 VIP for student identification and $10 for general public; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Saturday, Fresh Horses – Tribute to Garth Brooks, 7:30 p.m., Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber; $36, $40 and $44; www.arcadiawindber.com.
• Sunday, Sitting Bull Sled Hockey exhibition game and fundraiser, noon, 1st Summit Area @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown; $5.
• March 30 through April 2, St. Francis University Center for Fine Arts presents “Grease – The Musical,” JFK Auditorium on the university campus in Loretto; $10 for adults, $5 for students and $35 for dinner theater; events.francis.edu.
