Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Feb. 2:
• Thursday, Opening reception for “FrogFun,” a photography exhibition by Steve Daniel, 4 to 7 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, Johnstown; www.galleryongazebo.org.
• Friday, Swing City will perform as part of a coffeehouse series, 7 p.m., Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St., Friedens.
• Saturday, Gob Fest Day, 10 a.m., The Johnstown Galleria, 500 Galleria Drive, Johnstown.
• Saturday, Special Olympics Pennsylvania Winter Games Polar Plunge, noon, Canoe Creek State Park, 205 Canoe Creek Road, Hollidaysburg; www.PlungePA.org.
• Saturday, Crawdad Joe, 7 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $8 for VIP and $10 for general public; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Sunday, Johnstown Bridal Showcase, noon to 4 p.m., Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., Johnstown; $15 in advance and $20 at the door; www.JohnstownBridalShowcase.com.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
