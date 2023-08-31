Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Sept. 7:
• Thursday, “Rock for the Dock,” 6 p.m., Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Johnstown; $12; www.jaha.org.
• Thursday through Saturday, Indiana County Fair, fairgrounds at Mack Park, 750 S. Sixth St., Indiana; www.indianacountyfair.com.
• Friday, “Breaking Down the Borders” Battle of the Bands, 5 to 10 p.m., United Youth Baseball Field, Route 56, Seward.
• Friday through Sunday, Cambria City Ethnic Festival, various sites in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
• Saturday, Laurel Highlands Mopar Car Club’s Cruisin’ the Flood City car cruise, noon, Central Park, downtown Johnstown; $5 registration fee.
• Saturday and Sunday, Log House Arts Festival, Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Saturday through Monday, Forest Hills Festival, Berwind Wayside Festival Park, Route 869, St. Michael; www.adamstwpfire.com.
• Sunday through Sept. 9, American Legion County Fair, county fairgrounds, 833 N. Julian St., Ebensburg; www.cambriacofair.com.
• Sunday, Patton Fire Company No. 1 car cruise, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Patton Park, 101 Beech Ave., Patton.
• Sunday, West Hills Regional Fire Department’s Labor Day Weekend Cruise-in, 1 to 5 p.m., Westwood Plaza, Lower Yoder Township.
• Sunday, Heritage Hike – Staple Bend Tunnel, 2 p.m., Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site; 814-886-6150.
• Monday, Ed Dumm memorial tractor parade, 11 a.m., Luther Road near Nicktown Volunteer Fire Company’s hall.
• Tuesday, Dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh; $6.
• Tuesday through Sept. 10, “Sylvia,” Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto; $16 to $23; www.cressonlake.com.
• Sept. 7, opening reception for the “Rose Mary Hagadus & Helen C. Hinchman Memorial Exhibit,” 6 to 8 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont; www.caccc.org.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.