"Almost, Maine"

"Almost, Maine" will be performed through Sunday at Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto. Pictured are cast members are Stephanie Reese and Jordan Miller.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Oct. 20:

• Through Oct. 29, Ghosts & Goblins 2022, Lincoln Taverns and Whisper Rock, near Huntingdon; www.lincolncaverns.com.

• Thursday through Saturday and Wednesday through Oct. 22, Stone Bridge Players presents “Lost in Yonkers,” 7 p.m., Johnstown Flood Museum, 304 Washington St., Johnstown; $25; www.jaha.org.

• Thursday through Sunday, “Almost, Maine,” Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto; $16, $19 and $23; www.cressonlake.com.

• Friday through Sunday, Fort Ligonier Days, downtown Ligonier; www.fortligonierdays.com.

• Friday, Bottle Works’ Halloween virtual special effects makeup lecture; call 814-535-2020 to register for Zoom link.

• Saturday, ARToberFEST, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.

• Saturday, Jack O’Lantern Spectacular, noon to 7 p.m., Uptown Somerset; www.somersetinc.org.

• Saturday, Walk-A-Thon in memory of Jeffrey Weaver, 1 to 5 p.m., Ferndale Recreation Park, 200 Ferndale Ave., Johnstown.

• Saturday, Make Your Own Mask: Classic Techniques in Construction, 3 to 7 p.m., Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers; www.bottleworks.org.

• Saturday, Camille’s House of Styles Salon and Boutique’s fashion show, 5 to 9 p.m., ArtHouse6, 1216 Walnut St., Johnstown; $40.

• Saturday, Movie showing of “Hocus Pocus,” 6 p.m. Central Park, Johnstown.

• Saturday, Halloween @ Central Park Illumination, 8 p.m., Central Park, Johnstown.

• Tuesday, Tuesday Noon Recital Series presents Alex Price and Michael Garbett, noon, First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., Johnstown.

• Tuesday, Dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh.

• Tuesday, Evening on the Lake: The Trial, 7 p.m., Visitor Center theater at Johnstown Food National Memorial, 733 Lake Road, South Fork; reservations required by calling 814-886-6171.

To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

