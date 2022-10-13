Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Oct. 20:
• Through Oct. 29, Ghosts & Goblins 2022, Lincoln Taverns and Whisper Rock, near Huntingdon; www.lincolncaverns.com.
• Thursday through Saturday and Wednesday through Oct. 22, Stone Bridge Players presents “Lost in Yonkers,” 7 p.m., Johnstown Flood Museum, 304 Washington St., Johnstown; $25; www.jaha.org.
• Thursday through Sunday, “Almost, Maine,” Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto; $16, $19 and $23; www.cressonlake.com.
• Friday through Sunday, Fort Ligonier Days, downtown Ligonier; www.fortligonierdays.com.
• Friday, Bottle Works’ Halloween virtual special effects makeup lecture; call 814-535-2020 to register for Zoom link.
• Saturday, ARToberFEST, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Saturday, Jack O’Lantern Spectacular, noon to 7 p.m., Uptown Somerset; www.somersetinc.org.
• Saturday, Walk-A-Thon in memory of Jeffrey Weaver, 1 to 5 p.m., Ferndale Recreation Park, 200 Ferndale Ave., Johnstown.
• Saturday, Make Your Own Mask: Classic Techniques in Construction, 3 to 7 p.m., Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers; www.bottleworks.org.
• Saturday, Camille’s House of Styles Salon and Boutique’s fashion show, 5 to 9 p.m., ArtHouse6, 1216 Walnut St., Johnstown; $40.
• Saturday, Movie showing of “Hocus Pocus,” 6 p.m. Central Park, Johnstown.
• Saturday, Halloween @ Central Park Illumination, 8 p.m., Central Park, Johnstown.
• Tuesday, Tuesday Noon Recital Series presents Alex Price and Michael Garbett, noon, First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., Johnstown.
• Tuesday, Dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh.
• Tuesday, Evening on the Lake: The Trial, 7 p.m., Visitor Center theater at Johnstown Food National Memorial, 733 Lake Road, South Fork; reservations required by calling 814-886-6171.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
