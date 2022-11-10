Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Nov. 17:
• Thursday through Sunday, William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” JFK Auditorium, St. Francis University, Loretto; $10 for adults, $5 for students and $35 for dinner and show; francis.edu/events.
• Friday, SongWorks concert, 7 p.m., Life Church, 107 Bentley Place, Windber; $5.
• Saturday through Dec. 24, Holly Bazaar, Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Saturday, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra presents “Family Show: Peter and the Wolf,” 3 p.m., Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johns-town campus, Richland Township; $38 to $58 for adults, $10 for students and discounts for veterans; www.johns- townsymphony.org.
• Saturday, Cole Swindell’s “Back Down to the Bar Tour” with special guests Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe, 7 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown; limited number of single tickets remain; www.1stsummitarena.com.
• Saturday, The Rusty Shackles CD release party, 7 p.m., Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Johnstown; www.jaha.org.
• Saturday, Ornament – The Music of Trans Siberian Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Winder; $32, $36 and $40; www.arcadiawindber.com.
• Sunday, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra presents “Family Show: Peter and the Wolf,” 3 p.m., Somerset Area High School, 645 S. Columbia Ave., Somerset; $28 for adults, $23 for veterans and seniors and $10 for students; www.johnstownsymphony.org.
• Sunday, Bryan Lohr organ recital, 4 p.m., Westmont Presbyterian Church, 601 Luzerne St., Johnstown.
• Nov. 17 through 19, Pitt-Johnstown Theatre Arts Department presents “Faust,” 7:30 p.m., Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, UPJ campus, Richland Township; $5 and free with student identification.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
