Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Feb. 9:
• Friday, Groundhog Day Music Festival, 9 p.m. to midnight, The Freight Station, 20 Matthew St., Johnstown.
• Saturday, Ebensburg WinterFest, varying hours, locations throughout Ebensburg Borough; www.ebensburgpa.com.
• Saturday, South Fork WinterFest, noon to 5 p.m., locations throughout South Fork Borough.
• Saturday, Groundhog Day Music Festival, 8 to 11 p.m., Stadium Pub & Grille, 101 Washington St., Johnstown.
• Wednesday, 7 p.m., The Clements Brothers, Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $8 for VIP and $10 for general public; www.vomajohnstown.com.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.