Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Dec. 22:
• Through Dec. 24, Holly Bazaar, Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Through Dec. 31, Gallery on Gazebo’s Festival of Trees, lobby of AmeriServ Financial, 216 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.
• Through Jan. 8, Christmas Tree @ Central Park animation, noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Thursday, comedy open mic night, 7 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
• Thursday and Saturday, holiday tours of the Wagner-Ritter House & Garden, 6 to 8 p.m., 418 Broad St., Johnstown; $15 for members, $30 for adults and $18 for children and seniors; www.jaha.org.
• Friday, the Polish Heritage Choir, 1 p.m, Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, Johnstown; www.galleryongazebo.org.
• Friday and Saturday, Harmony Light Fest, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Camp Harmony, 1414 Plank Road, Hooversville; $10 per car and $20 per bus; www.campharmony.org.
• Friday, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $5, www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
• Friday, Service of Lessons & Carols, 7 p.m., The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., Johnstown; $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for students; www.grandhalle.com.
• Saturday, Christmas giveaway, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Christ Centered Community Church, 531 Somerset St., Johnstown.
• Saturday, West End Improvement Group’s Hometown Neighborhood Christmas, 3 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 246 Chandler Ave., Johnstown.
• Saturday, downtown carols with Bo Moore & Tucker Moore, 5 to 6 p.m., 416 Main St., Johnstown.
• Saturday, s’mores night, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Saturday, “Die Hard,” 7 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $5; www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
• Saturday, Advent Christmas concert, 7:30 p.m., St. John Gilbert Cathedral, 117 Clinton St., Johnstown.
• Sunday, “Four Christmases,” 7 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $5, www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
• Sunday, breakfast with Santa, 9 to 11 a.m., Tap 814 Speakeasy, 800 Scalp Ave., Johnstown; www.tap814.com.
• Sunday, Feel the Love – Taylor Family Christmas, 6 p.m., J.S. Byers Auditorium at Homer-Center High School, 70 Wildcat Lane, Homer City; $46 to $51; www.homercenter.org or www.wccsradio.com.
• Wednesday, Norman Ed and Rachel Allen, noon, Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, Johnstown; www.galleryongazebo.org.
• Wednesday, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” 7 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $5, www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
• Dec. 22, The Evergreens, 6 to 9 p.m., Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; $12 or $20 for two for members and $15 or $25 for two for general public; www.bottleworks.org.
• Dec. 22 through Dec. 26, Disney on Ice “Let’s Celebrate!,” 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johns-town; $15 to $80, plus fees; www.1stsummitarena.com.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
