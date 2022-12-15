Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain and freezing rain this morning will transition to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. Some icing possible. High 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Occasional light rain. Some snow showers mixing in overnight. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.