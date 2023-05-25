Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through June 1:
• Friday, Delaney Chevrolet Western Pennsylvania Jazz and Blues Festival, IRMC Park, downtown Indiana; www.westsylvaniajazzandblues.org.
• Friday, “Black Friday: A Cinematic Experience,” 7 p.m. Visitor Center theater, Johnstown Flood National Memorial, 733 Lake Road, South Fork; 814-886-6171.
• Saturday, Battle of the Bands, 7 to 10 p.m., Stadium Pub & Grille, 101 Washington St., Johnstown; $8 in advance and $10 at the door.
• Saturday and Sunday, Chickentown Gas & Steam Association Show, Chickentown Community Grove, 694 Chickentown Road, Somerset; www.chickentowngasandsteamassociation.org.
• Sunday, Hard Rok, KoKo & Joe, 3 p.m., The Ole 97 – Johnny Cash Tribute, 5 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Sunday, Silent film premiere of “The Johnstown Flood,” 8 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $25; www.jaha.org/events/the- johnstown-flood.
• Tuesday through June 3, Southmont Volunteer Fire Company Jubilee, Southmont ballfield along State Street, Johnstown.
• Tuesday, dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh; $6.
• Wednesday through June 4, Mountain Playhouse presents “Nunsense,” Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township; $29 to $44 for adult evenings, $24 to $41 for adult matinees and $12 for students; www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
• June 1, The Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series presents Three Rivers Saxophone Quartet, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., Johnstown; $25 or $20 for series special ticket; www.GrandHalle.com/concerts.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban @tribdem.com.
