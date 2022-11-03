Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Nov. 10:
• Thursday through Sunday, “Dracula, the Musical?,” Northern Cambria High School, 813 35th St., Northern Cambria; 814-948-6800.
• Friday and Saturday, Classic Vinyl Concert Series presents “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Abbey Road” by The Beatles, 7:30 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., downtown Johnstown; $20 (Saturday sold out); www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
• Saturday, American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Somerset’s fall fest craft and vendors show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., gymnasium and cafeteria at Somerset Area High School, 645 S. Columbia Ave., Somerset.
• Tuesday, St. Francis University’s World Drum and Dance Ensemble annual winter performance, 6 p.m., lounge at JFK Auditorium, St. Francis University, Loretto; events.francis.edu.
• Nov. 10 through 13, William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” JFK Auditorium, St. Francis University, Loretto; $10 for adults, $5 for students and $35 for dinner and show; events.francis.edu.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.