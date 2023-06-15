Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through June 22:
• Thursday, Grain Thief with opener Fiddlin’ Ray Bruckman, 7 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; VIP and students is $13 and $15 for general admission; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Thursday through Monday, Juneteenth activities, Central Park, downtown Johnstown; www.facebook.com/JtownNAACP.
• Thursday through Saturday, South Fork Heritage Days, locations throughout the borough; www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100084773365899.
• Thursday through Sunday, Log House Theatre presents “Restitution,” Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; $12 for members and $17 for nonmembers; www.caccc.org.
• Thursday through Sunday, Miners’ Memorial Day Weekend, along Graham Avenue, Windber; www.echf.org.
• Thursday through June 25, Mountain Playhouse presents “Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream,” Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township; $29 to $44 for adult evenings, $24 to $41 for adult matinees and $12 for students; www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
• Saturday, Johnstown Juneteenth Music Celebration, 1 to 10 p.m., Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., Johnstown; $25 for adults, $10 for children 12 to 18 and free for children younger than 12; $10 for after-party-only tickets; www.eventbrite.com.
• Saturday, Don Aliquo Quartet, 7 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $8 for VIP and students and $10 for general admission; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Sunday, The Evergreens, 5 p.m., Unplugged, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Sunday, Denise Baldwin, 7 p.m., Richland Towers, 343 Theater Drive, Johnstown.
• Tuesday, dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh; $6.
• June 22, Coffee House Series presents Midnight Graffiti, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Mehoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• June 22, Wheels & Wings, downtown Ebensburg; www.ebensburgpa.com/wheels-and-wings.
• June 22 through June 25, Thunder in the Valley, downtown Johnstown; www.visitjohnstownpa.com/thunder-valley.
• June 22 through July 1, “Nunsense II: The Second Coming,” Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto, $16, $19 and $23; www.cressonlake.com.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban @tribdem.com.
