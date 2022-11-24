Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Dec. 1:
• Through Dec. 24, Holly Bazaar, Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Through Dec. 31, Gallery on Gazebo’s Festival of Trees, lobby of AmeriServ Financial, 216 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.
• Through Jan. 8, Christmas Tree @ Central Park animation, noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m., Central Park, Johnstown.
• Saturday, Light Up Somerset, 5 to 9 p.m., Uptown Somerset; www.somersetinc.org.
• Saturday, Downtown Carols with Meat and Potatoes, 5 to 6 p.m., 416 Main St., Johnstown.
• Saturday, Blues Gathering hosted by Black Cat Moan, doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 7:30, Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Cambria City; vomajohnstown.com, thevomaspace@gmail.com.
• Dec. 1 to 3, “Express to Bethlehem,” 7 p.m., Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, 3429 Elton Road, Johnstown; www.gjcf.org.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
