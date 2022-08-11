Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Aug. 18:
• Thursday, Ashley A. Jones to present “The Colorism Project: Analyzing the Myths and Legacy of the Brown Paper Bag Test,” 6 p.m., community room at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., Johnstown.
• Thursday, Katie Henry Band, 6 p.m., Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown; $20; www.jaha.org.
• Friday, Jeff Webb & The Delectable Sound, 6 p.m., Penn Eben Park, Ebensburg.
• Friday, Cajun Norm, 6 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Friday through Sunday, Portage Area Summerfest, Crichton McCormick Park; www.portageareasummerfest.com.
• Friday through Sunday, Aug. 19-21, “The Virtuous Burglar,” Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont; $12 for members and $17 for nonmembers; www.caccc.org.
• Friday, Presentation on insects, 8 p.m., Buck Hill Amphitheater, Blue Knob State Park.
• Saturday, Somerset Antique & Vintage Fair, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Uptown Somerset.
• Saturday, Johnstown BPOE 175 Elk Rider’s “Rider for Valor,” 9 a.m. registration with 11 a.m. ride, Elks Lodge, 330 Teaberry Lane, Johnstown; $20 for riders and $15 for passengers.
• Saturday, Disc golf, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chappells Field, Blue Knob State Park.
• Saturday, Taste of Serbia, 2 to 6 p.m., St. Nichols Serbian Orthodox Church, 1001 St. Clair Road, Johnstown.
• Saturday, “Scoop ‘er Bowl,” 5 to 7 p.m., Dressler Center at Laurel Arts, 214 Harrison Ave., Somerset; $20.
• Saturday, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Concert Series, featuring Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience with Crawdad Joe, 7 p.m., Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown; www.jaha.org.
• Saturday, “Simply Queen” Live Tribute, 7:30 p.m., Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber; $32, $36 and $40; www.arcadiawindber.com.
• Sunday, Windber Speedway Reunion, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Windber Recreation Park, 160 Rec Road, Windber; $5.
• Sunday, Scavenger hunt, 10 to 11 a.m., Buck Hill Amphitheater, Blue Knob State Park.
• Sunday, Heritage Hike – Staple Bend Tunnel, 2 p.m., Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin; reservations required by calling 814-886-6150.
• Sunday, Gallery on Gazebo’s Sunday on the Square, 4 to 7 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown; $45; www.galleryongazebo.org.
• Sunday, Rosie and the Jammers, 5 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Wednesday, Denise Baldwin, Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Aug. 18-27, Somerset County Fair, county fairgrounds, 7842 Mount Davis Road, Meyersdale; www.somersetcountyfairpa.com.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
