Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through March 2:
• Thursday, Civil War Series presents Music of the Civil War with Jeff Webb, 6 to 7:30 p.m., community room at Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., Johnstown.
• Friday, Last Friday at the Ethnic Social Club with Jeff Webb, 5 p.m., Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave., Johnstown; www.jaha.org.
• Friday, Echo Valley will perform as part of a coffeehouse series, 7 p.m., Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St., Friedens.
• Friday through Sunday, Log House Theatre presents “Arsenic & Old Lace,” Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; $12 for members and $17 for nonmembers; www.caccc.org.
• Saturday, Black History Month student art exhibit, 1 to 3 p.m., Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; $5.
• Saturday, Whiskey Myers, with special guests Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls, 7 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown; $56.50 and $76.50; www.1stsummitarena.com.
• Saturday, Idol Kings – Tribute to Journey and REO Speedwagon, 7:30 p.m., Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber; $30, $34 and $38; www.arcadiawindber.com.
• Sunday, Oldies Record Hop, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Windber Recreation Park, 160 Recreation Road, Windber; $7.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
