Johnstown Concert Series

Trumpeter Chuck Seipp and organist Randall Sheets will open the new season of the Johnstown Concert Series on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Johnstown.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Sept. 22:

• Friday and Saturday, walk-through basket party for pediatric cancer research, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 514 Shady Lane, Windber; $10; 814-243-8787 or 814-659-4141.

• Friday through Sunday, Log House Theatre Academy to present “Aladdin,” Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.

• Friday and Saturday, Fall’in Baconfest, Geistown fire station, 631 Lamberd Ave., Johnstown.

• Friday and Saturday, Johnstown Slavic Festival, Heritage Discovery Center, 601 Sixth Ave., Johnstown; www.jaha.org.

• Saturday, Ligonier Highland Games, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Idlewild Park along Route 30 near Ligonier; $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $5 for children 13 to 17 and free for children 12 and under; www.ligonierhighlandgames.org.

• Saturday, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 9 a.m. registration with walk to follow at 10 a.m., Revloc Park, 103 Hap Road, Revloc; www.alz.org/walk.

• Saturday, Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by the Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force, 11:30 a.m., Johnstown's Central Park.

• Saturday, Johnstown Veterinary Associates’ 1-Mile Fun Walk for Whiskers ‘n’ Wags, 9 a.m. registration with walk to follow at 10 a.m., Johnstown Veterinary Associates, 215 Messenger St., Johnstown; $25; 814-536-5105.

• Saturday, Concert for Conservation, 4 to 9:30 p.m., Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown; www.jaha.org/events/concert-for-conservation.

• Saturday, opening reception for Kim Williams’ “Boundless Inspirations” exhibition, 4 to 7 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown; www.galleryongazebo.org.

• Saturday, “Hollywood Nights” – A Bob Seger Experience, 7:30 p.m., Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber; $38, $40 and $42 ; www.arcadiawindber.com.

• Saturday, Johnstown Concert Series presents Seipp/Sheets Trumpet & Organ Duo, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown; $15 or two for $25 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students; www.johnstownmusic.org.

• Saturday and Sunday, New Germany Festival of Arts and Crafts, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, New Germany Grove, Summerhill; www.newgermanyartsandcrafts.com.

• Saturday and Sunday, Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival, 1703 Route 711, Stahlstown; www.flaxscutching.org.

• Saturday and Sunday, “Bill Finger: The Rise of the Bat,” State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $15; www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.

• Sunday, Heritage Hike – Summit Level, 2 p.m., Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin; reservations required by calling 814-886-6150.

To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you