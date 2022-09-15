Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Sept. 22:
• Friday and Saturday, walk-through basket party for pediatric cancer research, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 514 Shady Lane, Windber; $10; 814-243-8787 or 814-659-4141.
• Friday through Sunday, Log House Theatre Academy to present “Aladdin,” Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Friday and Saturday, Fall’in Baconfest, Geistown fire station, 631 Lamberd Ave., Johnstown.
• Friday and Saturday, Johnstown Slavic Festival, Heritage Discovery Center, 601 Sixth Ave., Johnstown; www.jaha.org.
• Saturday, Ligonier Highland Games, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Idlewild Park along Route 30 near Ligonier; $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, $5 for children 13 to 17 and free for children 12 and under; www.ligonierhighlandgames.org.
• Saturday, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 9 a.m. registration with walk to follow at 10 a.m., Revloc Park, 103 Hap Road, Revloc; www.alz.org/walk.
• Saturday, Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by the Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force, 11:30 a.m., Johnstown's Central Park.
• Saturday, Johnstown Veterinary Associates’ 1-Mile Fun Walk for Whiskers ‘n’ Wags, 9 a.m. registration with walk to follow at 10 a.m., Johnstown Veterinary Associates, 215 Messenger St., Johnstown; $25; 814-536-5105.
• Saturday, Concert for Conservation, 4 to 9:30 p.m., Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown; www.jaha.org/events/concert-for-conservation.
• Saturday, opening reception for Kim Williams’ “Boundless Inspirations” exhibition, 4 to 7 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown; www.galleryongazebo.org.
• Saturday, “Hollywood Nights” – A Bob Seger Experience, 7:30 p.m., Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber; $38, $40 and $42 ; www.arcadiawindber.com.
• Saturday, Johnstown Concert Series presents Seipp/Sheets Trumpet & Organ Duo, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown; $15 or two for $25 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students; www.johnstownmusic.org.
• Saturday and Sunday, New Germany Festival of Arts and Crafts, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, New Germany Grove, Summerhill; www.newgermanyartsandcrafts.com.
• Saturday and Sunday, Stahlstown Flax Scutching Festival, 1703 Route 711, Stahlstown; www.flaxscutching.org.
• Saturday and Sunday, “Bill Finger: The Rise of the Bat,” State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $15; www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
• Sunday, Heritage Hike – Summit Level, 2 p.m., Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin; reservations required by calling 814-886-6150.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
