Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Feb. 16:
• Thursday, Opening reception for “Birth and Rebirth,” 4 to 7 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, Johnstown; www.galleryongazebo.org.
• Friday, Jeffrey L. Webb will perform as part of a coffeehouse series, 7 p.m., Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St., Friedens.
• Saturday, Red Rose Ball, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., Windber Community Building, 1605 Graham Ave., Windber; $45 per person or $80 per couple; 814-509-6551.
• Saturday, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra presents “Hometown Who’s Who: Broadway Star Kathy Voytko and Open Mic Night at the Symphony,” 7:30 p.m., Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township; $38, $48 and $58; www.johnstownsymphony.org.
• Saturday, “The New BROADway Divine 4: Queen of Hearts,” 8 p.m., Bedford Arts Cooperative, 110 W. Pitt St., Bedford; $20 per person or $30 per couple; www.bedfordartscooperative.org.
• Tuesday, Dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh; $6.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
