Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Sept. 29:
• Friday, Downtown Culture Crawl, 6 to 9 p.m., various downtown Johnstown locations; mikemessina@outlook.com.
• Saturday, PotatoFest, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Ebensburg; www.potatofest.com.
• Saturday, St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen’s “Sip, Rock and Duck Drop,” 3 to 10 p.m., Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., Johnstown; $15 and free for children 12 and younger; www.svdpcares.org.
• Saturday, Jason Kuuch Quintet with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m., Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; $12 for members, $15 for nonmembers; www.bottleworks.org.
• Saturday and Sunday, walk-through basket party and bake sale, Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1000 Scalp Ave., Johnstown; $5 for 26 chances; 814-266-4859.
• Saturday and Sunday, “I Love Lucy” “Babalu! Chaos at the Cabana!,” Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; tickets at the door; www.caccc.org.
• Sunday, fall gathering, 10 to 5 p.m., Dillweed Bed & Breakfast, Route 403, Dilltown; www.dillweedinc.com.
• Sunday, barbecue chicken dinner, 11 a.m., St. Demetrius Activity Center, 614 Church St., Gallitzin; $13.
• Sunday, basket party, 11 a.m., Christ the Saviour Educational Center, 307 Garfield St., Johnstown; $12.
• Sunday, Matt Otis & the Sound: live performance and award-winning short film “Here not Here,” 3 to 5 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., Johnstown; $10 in advance and $15 at the door; www.statetheaterjohnstown.
• Sunday, Ligonier Valley Writers present playwriting workshop with FJ Hartland, 3 to 5 p.m., St. Michael of the Valley Episcopal Church, Rector; free for member and $10 for nonmembers.
• Monday, Loretta Hummel & Country Grass, 7:30 p.m., Folk Meeting House, 1711 Springs Road, Springs; www.springspa.org.
• Sept. 29, Walker Hayes, 7 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown; www.1stsummitarena.com.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
