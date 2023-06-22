Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through June 29:
• Thursday through Sunday, Mountain Playhouse presents “Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream,” Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township; $29 to $44 for adult evenings, $24 to $41 for adult matinees and $12 for students; www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
• Thursday, Coffee House Series presents Midnight Graffiti, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Mehoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Thursday, Wheels & Wings, downtown Ebensburg; www.ebensburgpa.com/wheels-and-wings.
• Thursday through Sunday, Thunder in the Valley, downtown Johnstown; www.visitjohnstownpa.com/thunder-valley.
• Thursday through July 1, “Nunsense II: The Second Coming,” Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto, $16, $19 and $23; www.cressonlake.com.
• Sunday, SundayMarket@CambriaCity, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Emerich Place, 512 Chestnut St., Johnstown.
• Sunday, Stone Bridge Blues Band, 5 p.m., The Platelets, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Sunday, Oldies Record Hop, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Windber Recreation Park, 160 Recreation Road, Windber; $7.
• Sunday, Denise Baldwin, 7 p.m., Richland Towers, 343 Theater Drive, Johnstown.
• Monday, CLP Unplugged, 7:30 p.m., Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto; $12; www.cressonlake.com.
• Tuesday, Dream Theater with special guests Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders, 7 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown; tickets start at $39.75; www.1stsummitarena.com.
• Wednesday, Concerts on the Green with Civic Band, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban @tribdem.com.
