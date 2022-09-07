Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Sept. 15:
• Thursday through Sunday, “39 Steps,” Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto; $16, $19 and $23; www.cressonlake.com.
• Thursday, Fall Reading Series with poet Monica Prince, 7 p.m., 131 Blackington Hall, Pitt-Johnstown campus.
• Thursday through Saturday, American Legion County Fair, Cambria County fairgrounds, 833 N. Julian St., Ebensburg; www.cambriacofair.com.
• Thursday through Sunday, Farmers and Threshermens Jubilee, jubilee grounds, New Centerville; $5 for adults and free for children 12 and younger; www.ncrvfc.com/jubilee.
• Friday and Saturday, rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 1191 Second St., Nanty Glo.
• Friday, Midnight Acoustic, 6 to 9 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Friday through Sunday, The Molok Film Festival, State Theater of Johnstown, 366 Main St., downtown Johnstown; $5 or $12 for three-day pass; www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
• Friday through Sunday, Mountain Craft Days, Somerset Historical Center, 10649 Somerset Pike, Somerset; $9 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 17 and free for children 5 and younger; www.somersethistoricalcenter.org.
• Saturday, Touch a Truck, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1000 Scalp Ave., Richland Township.
• Saturday, Johnstown Super Car Cruise, 10 a.m., Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, 3429 Elton Road, Richland Township.
• Saturday, Homegrown Music Festival, 2 to 11 p.m., Lorain Borough Park, 503 Green Valley St., Johnstown; $10 and children 12 and younger are free.
• Saturday and Sunday, Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival, Duman Lake County Park near Belsano; www.lhhv.org.
• Saturday, opening reception for Robert Onkst’s “The Narrow Path” exhibition, 1 to 3 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont; www.caccc.org.
• Sunday, presentation of native perennials, 10 a.m., SEADS Garden Center, 215 Blair St., Westmont.
• Sunday, Pooch Pool Party, noon to 2 p.m. for dogs under 30 pounds and 2 to 4 p.m. for dogs more than 30 pounds, Ebensburg Borough Swimming Pool.
• Sunday, The Wednesdays, 3 p.m. and Roxbury Ramblers, 5 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
