Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through March 23:
• Thursday, Coffee House Series presents Meat & Potatoes, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Mehoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Thursday, Opening reception for Student Works Juried Exhibition, 6 to 9 p.m., Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; www.bottleworks.org.
• Thursday, Harlem Globetrotters, 7 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown; $18 to $75; www.1stsummitarena.com.
• Thursday through Sunday, “Footloose,” Conemaugh Township Area High School, 300 W. Campus Ave., Davidsville; $10 in advance and $12 at the door; www.ctasd.org.
• Thursday through Saturday, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Ligonier Valley High School, 40 Springer Road, Ligonier; tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students; 724-238-9531.
• Thursday through Saturday, “Annie,” Northern Bedford County High School, 152 N. Bedford County Drive, New Enterprise; tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for students; 814-766-4710.
• Friday, The Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series presents Penn State Glee Club, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., Johnstown; $25 or $20 for series special ticket; www.GrandHalle.com/concerts.
• Friday through Sunday, Megashow Home, Garden & Business Expo, The Johnstown Galleria, 500 Galleria Drive, Johnstown.
• Friday and Saturday, Classic Vinyl Concert Series presents “Chicago IX” and “The Best of Earth, Wind & Fire, Vol. 1,” 7:30 p.m., State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., downtown Johnstown; $25 (Saturday sold out); www.statetheaterofjohnstown.com.
• Friday through Sunday, “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” Cambria Heights High School, 426 Glendale Lake Road, Patton; tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students; information: theater@chsd1.org.
• Friday and Saturday, “Annie Jr.,” Salisbury-Elk Lick High School, 196 Smith Ave., Salisbury; tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for students; information: 814-662-2741.
• Friday and Saturday, “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” Turkeyfoot Valley High School, 172 Turkeyfoot Road, Schoolhouse Road, Confluence; tickets are $5; information: 814-395-3621.
• Friday through Sunday, “Anything Goes,” Westmont Hilltop High School, 200 Fair Oaks Drive, Johnstown; tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students; information: www.whsd.org.
• Saturday and Sunday, “Spy Kids,” United High School, 10780 Route 56 Highway East, Armagh; tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students; information: 814-446-5615, ext. 1264.
• Saturday, Cinderella Project, noon to 3 p.m., YWCA Greater Johnstown, 526 Somerset St., Johnstown; www.facebook.com/JohnstownCinderellaProject.
• Saturday, Style & Grace Women’s Showcase, 3 to 6 p.m., Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; $35 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under; stylegraceshowcase@gmail.com.
• Saturday, Don Aliquo Quartet, with special guest Phat Man Dee, 7:30 p.m. Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $8 for VIP and student identification and $10 for general public; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Saturday, Johnstown Concert Series presents Sterling and Strings, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown; $15 each, two for $25 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students; johnstownmusic.org.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban @tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.