Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through April 20:
• Friday, Greater Johnstown Community Chorus spring concert, 7 p.m. Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1000 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
• Friday through Sunday, Log Art Theatre Academy presents “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.,” Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Friday through Sunday, Bedford County Players present “Little Shop of Horrors,” Bedford County Playhouse, 1044 Centerville Road, Bedford; $18; www.bedfordcountyplayers.org.
• Friday through Sunday, “She Loves Me,” Northern Cambria High School, 813 35th St., Northern Cambria; $8 for adults and $5 for students; 814-948-6800.
• Saturday and Sunday, Children’s Book Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; www.facebook.com/CBFJohnstown.
• Saturday, Johnstown Concert Series presents Tim Wetmiller and Friends, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown; $15 each, two for $25 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students; www.johnstownmusic.org.
• Sunday, basket raffle, noon, St. Anne Roman Catholic Church hall, 533 Woodland Ave., Johnstown; $5 for 25 tickets.
• Sunday, Dunnings Creek Friends Meeting presents Delores Marshall’s “The Testimony of Black Women: Love Justice Equality,” 2 p.m. Dunnings Creek Friends Meeting, 285 Old Quaker Church Road, Fishertown; dunningscreekquakers@gmail.com.
• Tuesday, Tuesday Noon Recital Series presents a jazz band ensemble featuring local high school band members, noon, First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., Johnstown.
• Tuesday, Gallery on Gazebo’s architectural tour, 6 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, Johnstown; $25; 814-536-5399 or rosemary@galleryongazebo.org.
• Tuesday, Brit Floyd’s “World Tour 2023,” 7:30 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown; $35 to $85, plus fees; www.1stsummitarena.com.
• April 20-22, Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company presents “Peaky Macbeth,” 7 p.m., Columba Theatre Project, 916 Broad St., Johnstown; $15 for adults and $10 for students, seniors and military; www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org.
• April 20, Coffee House Series presents Rosie and the Jammers, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Mehoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• April 20, “The Sound of Music,” 7 p.m., Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, 728 Benjamin Franklin Highway, Ebensburg; $8 for adults and $5 for students; 814-472-7500.
• April 20, “Alice in Wonderland,” 7 p.m., Johnstown Christian School, 125 Christian School Road, Hollsopple; $7 for adults and $5 for students in advance, $8 for adults and $6 for students at the door; 814-288-2588.
• April 20, “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview” and “14 More Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview,” 7 p.m., Portage Area High School, 84 Mountain Ave., Portage; $5 for adults and $1 for students; 814-736-9636, ext. 1500.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
