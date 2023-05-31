Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through June 8:
• Thursday through Saturday, Southmont Volunteer Fire Company Jubilee, Southmont ballfield along State Street, Johnstown.
• Thursday through Sunday, Mountain Playhouse presents “Nunsense,” Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township; $29 to $44 for adult evenings, $24 to $41 for adult matinees and $12 for students; www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
• Thursday, The Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series presents Three Rivers Saxophone Quartet, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., Johnstown; $25 or $20 for series special ticket; www.GrandHalle.com/concerts.
• Friday, The Evergreens, 6 to 9 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Friday through Sunday, 1st Summit Bank Johnstown PolkaFest, Peoples Natural Gas Park 90 Johns St., Johnstown; $5 for Friday and Saturday and free Sunday; www.visitjohnstownpa.com/polkafest.
• Saturday, Johnstown Walk of Hope, 9 a.m. to noon, Trojan Stadium, 222 Central Ave., Johnstown; www.johnstownwalkofhope.com.
• Saturday, Lorain Stonycreek Hiking Trails’ Beer, Wine & Spirits Festival, 1 to 10:30 p.m., Lorain Borough Park, 503 Green Valley St., Johnstown; $40 sampling admission, $20 no sample admission and $20 VIP parking; www.lshikingtrails.com.
• Saturday, Night Fever – Tribute to the Bee Gees, 7:30 p.m., Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber; $40, $44 and $48; www.arcadiawindber.com.
• Sunday, Old Skool, 5 p.m., The SuperAlrights, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Tuesday, Dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh; $6.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
