Bedford County Players will present the comedy "Blithe Spirit" Friday and Saturday at Bedford County Playhouse, 1044 Centerville Road. Pictured are, seated from left, Sue Buttermark and Stephanie Curry. Standing from left, Coryell Barlow, Ron Growden, Luann Lancaster, Perry Picoriello and Desiree Growden.

Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Sept. 1:

• Thursday through Saturday, Somerset County Fair, county fairgrounds, 7842 Mount Davis Road, Meyersdale; www.somersetcountyfairpa.com.

• Friday and Saturday, Bedford County Players to present “Blithe Spirit,” Bedford County Playhouse, 1044 Centerville Road, Bedford; $15; www.bedfordcountyplayers.com.

• Friday through Sunday, Off Pitt Street Theater Company to present “lower case,” Off Pitt Street Theater Company, 110 W. Pitt St., Suite 2, Bedford; $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students; www.OffPittStreet.com.

• Friday, Ghostown Revelry, 6 p.m., Penn Eben Park, Ebensburg.

• Saturday through Sept. 3, Indiana County Fair, fairgrounds at Mack Park, 750 S. Sixth St., Indiana; www.indianacountyfair.com.

• Saturday, Matt Otis & The Sound, 7 p.m., Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; $12 for members, $15 for nonmembers; www.bottleworks.org.

• Saturday, Highlands Health benefit concert presents The Lords of 52nd Street with The S’Wearing Hats, 7 p.m., People Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., Johnstown; $25; www.highlands- healthclinic.com.

• Sunday, Art Walk in Stackhouse Park, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Stackhouse Park, 998 Luzerne St., Johnstown; www.artwalkinthepark.com.

• Sunday, Master gardener Jane Litavish to present “Strawbale Gardening,” 10 a.m., SEADS Garden Center, 215 Blair St., Johnstown.

• Sunday, Basket party, 11:30 a.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh.

• Sunday, Chiz Rider concert, 2 p.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 600 Ash St., Johnstown.

• Sunday, Screech Owl, 5 p.m., Untucked, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.

• Tuesday, Dance with Swing City, 6 to 9 p.m., St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church hall, 35 Main St., Conemaugh.

• Sept. 1, Sip & Savor with Jeff Webb, 7 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, Johnstown; $25; 814-539-4345 or www.galleryongazebo.org.

