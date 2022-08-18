Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Aug. 25:
• Thursday through Aug. 27, Somerset County Fair, county fairgrounds, 7842 Mount Davis Road, Meyersdale; www.somersetcountyfairpa.com.
• Friday through Sunday, “The Virtuous Burglar,” Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont; $12 for members and $17 for nonmembers; www.caccc.org.
• Friday and Saturday, Richland Community Days, along Theatre Drive and Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township; www.rcdays.com.
• Friday, Civic Band, 5:30 p.m., Richland Community Building, 322 Schoolhouse Road, Johnstown.
• Friday, Metro, 6 p.m., Penn Eben Park, Ebensburg.
• Friday, Astronomy workshop and star gazing, 7 p.m., Buck Hill Amphitheater, Blue Knob State Park.
• Friday and Saturday and Aug. 26-27, Bedford County Players to present “Blithe Spirit,” Bedford County Playhouse, 1044 Centerville Road, Bedford; $15; www.bedfordcountyplayers.com.
• Saturday and Sunday, Laurel Hill Bluegrass Festival, Laurel Hill State Park, Somerset; www.laurelhillbluegrass.com.
• Saturday, Proctor’s Independent Battalion Living History Weekend, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown; $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for children 6 to 18 and free for children 5 and under; www.compassinn.org.
• Saturday, Songworks’ tailgate concert, 2 p.m., First National Bank Pop Plaza parking lot at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; $15 per vehicle; 814-535-2020.
• Saturday, Jazz in Your Face, 6 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Saturday, Scott Miller with special guest Justin Giuffre & the Pilgrimage, 7 p.m., Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown; $10 in advance and $15 day of show; www.jaha.org.
• Saturday, Snakes workshop, 7 p.m., Buck Hill Amphitheater, Blue Knob State Park.
• Sunday, Animal tracks workshop, 10 a.m., Buck Hill Amphitheater, Blue Knob State Park.
• Sunday, Johnstown Elks Lodge 175’s Cruise Classic XIV, noon to 4 p.m., Lorain Borough Park, 503 Green Valley St., Johns-town; $5 registration fee.
• Sunday, Heritage Hike – Summit Level, 2 p.m., Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin; reservations required by calling 814-886-6150.
• Sunday, Swing City, 5 p.m., Jazz in Your Face Dixieland Band 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Wednesday, Swiggle Mountain Brass, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.