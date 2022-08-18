Bedford County Players

Bedford County Players will present the comedy "Blithe Spirit" Friday and Saturday and Aug. 26-27 at Bedford County Playhouse, 1044 Centerville Road. Pictured are, seated from left, Sue Buttermark and Stephanie Curry. Standing from left, Coryell Barlow, Ron Growden, Luann Lancaster, Perry Picoriello and Desiree Growden.

Here’s what’s happening in the region beginning Thursday and continuing through Aug. 25:

• Thursday through Aug. 27, Somerset County Fair, county fairgrounds, 7842 Mount Davis Road, Meyersdale; www.somersetcountyfairpa.com.

• Friday through Sunday, “The Virtuous Burglar,” Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont; $12 for members and $17 for nonmembers; www.caccc.org.

• Friday and Saturday, Richland Community Days, along Theatre Drive and Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township; www.rcdays.com.

• Friday, Civic Band, 5:30 p.m., Richland Community Building, 322 Schoolhouse Road, Johnstown.

• Friday, Metro, 6 p.m., Penn Eben Park, Ebensburg.

• Friday, Astronomy workshop and star gazing, 7 p.m., Buck Hill Amphitheater, Blue Knob State Park.

• Friday and Saturday and Aug. 26-27, Bedford County Players to present “Blithe Spirit,” Bedford County Playhouse, 1044 Centerville Road, Bedford; $15; www.bedfordcountyplayers.com.

• Saturday and Sunday, Laurel Hill Bluegrass Festival, Laurel Hill State Park, Somerset; www.laurelhillbluegrass.com.

• Saturday, Proctor’s Independent Battalion Living History Weekend, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Compass Inn Museum, Laughlintown; $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for children 6 to 18 and free for children 5 and under; www.compassinn.org.

• Saturday, Songworks’ tailgate concert, 2 p.m., First National Bank Pop Plaza parking lot at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; $15 per vehicle; 814-535-2020.

• Saturday, Jazz in Your Face, 6 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.

• Saturday, Scott Miller with special guest Justin Giuffre & the Pilgrimage, 7 p.m., Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown; $10 in advance and $15 day of show; www.jaha.org.

• Saturday, Snakes workshop, 7 p.m., Buck Hill Amphitheater, Blue Knob State Park.

• Sunday, Animal tracks workshop, 10 a.m., Buck Hill Amphitheater, Blue Knob State Park.

• Sunday, Johnstown Elks Lodge 175’s Cruise Classic XIV, noon to 4 p.m., Lorain Borough Park, 503 Green Valley St., Johns-town; $5 registration fee.

• Sunday, Heritage Hike – Summit Level, 2 p.m., Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin; reservations required by calling 814-886-6150.

• Sunday, Swing City, 5 p.m., Jazz in Your Face Dixieland Band 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.

• Wednesday, Swiggle Mountain Brass, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.

