Hairball

Hairball will rock Thunder in the Valley at 10 p.m. Saturday at People Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.

 SUBMITTED ART

Here’s what’s happening Thursday through June 30:

• Thursday through Sunday, Mountain Playhouse presents “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Johnstown; $26 to $41 for adult evenings, $21 to $38 for adult matinees, $11 for students; www.MountainPlayhouse.org.

• Thursday, Wheels & Wings, downtown Ebensburg; www.ebensburgwheels.com.

• Thursday through Sunday, Thunder in the Valley, downtown Johnstown and surrounding Johnstown area; www.visitjohnstownpa.com.

• Saturday, Dave D. & Mark Weakland, 7 p.m., Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; $12 for members, $15 for nonmembers; www.bottleworks.org.

• Saturday, Greater Johnstown School of Music student recital, 11 a.m., behind the school, 719 E. Oakmont Blvd.; free admission.

• Sunday, Pazzynski Family & Ukulele Eddie, 5 p.m., Tree, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.

• Sunday, Civic Band, 7 p.m., Richland Towers, 343 Theatre Drive, Johnstown.

• Sunday, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s “Ready for Takeoff!,” 7:30 p.m., John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, 479 Airport Road, Johnstown; $30, $15, $5; www.johnstownsymphony.org.

• Wednesday, Civic Band, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.

• June 30, Reed Band, 7 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.

To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@trbdem.com.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

