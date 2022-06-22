Here’s what’s happening Thursday through June 30:
• Thursday through Sunday, Mountain Playhouse presents “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Johnstown; $26 to $41 for adult evenings, $21 to $38 for adult matinees, $11 for students; www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
• Thursday, Wheels & Wings, downtown Ebensburg; www.ebensburgwheels.com.
• Thursday through Sunday, Thunder in the Valley, downtown Johnstown and surrounding Johnstown area; www.visitjohnstownpa.com.
• Saturday, Dave D. & Mark Weakland, 7 p.m., Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; $12 for members, $15 for nonmembers; www.bottleworks.org.
• Saturday, Greater Johnstown School of Music student recital, 11 a.m., behind the school, 719 E. Oakmont Blvd.; free admission.
• Sunday, Pazzynski Family & Ukulele Eddie, 5 p.m., Tree, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Sunday, Civic Band, 7 p.m., Richland Towers, 343 Theatre Drive, Johnstown.
• Sunday, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s “Ready for Takeoff!,” 7:30 p.m., John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, 479 Airport Road, Johnstown; $30, $15, $5; www.johnstownsymphony.org.
• Wednesday, Civic Band, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• June 30, Reed Band, 7 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@trbdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.