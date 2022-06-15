Here’s what’s happening Thursday through June 23:
• Thursday, Juneteenth activities, Central Park, downtown Johnstown: health fair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Johnstown Symphony Orchestra with Maestro James Blachly, noon to 1 p.m.; UPJ CommuniTeams Activities, noon to 4 p.m.; Rachel Allen and Norman Ed, noon to 4 p.m.; “Yoko” the talking cockatoo, 2 to 3 p.m.; author Paul Ricci, 3 to 4 p.m.; Bollywood dancing, 4 to 5 p.m.; Kulani dance group, 5 to 6 p.m.; and Ibeji Drum Ensemble, of Pittsburgh, 6 to 7 p.m.
• Thursday through Sunday, Mountain Playhouse presents “Ripcord,” Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Johnstown; $26 to $41 for adult evenings, $21 to $38 for adult matinees, $11 for students; www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
• Thursday through Sunday, Miners’ Memorial Day Weekend, along Graham Avenue in Windber; www.echf.org.
• Thursday through June 25, “Nunsense,” Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto; $16, $19 or $23; www.cressonlake.com.
• Friday, Juneteenth activities, Central Park, downtown Johnstown: Dragonfly Balloons, 1 to 3 p.m.; roundtable discussion of the history of Black people in Johnstown, 2 to 4 p.m.; Smooth Sound Band, 6 to 8 p.m.; and Aaron “The Entertainer” Jefferson, 7 p.m.
• Friday, Walk on Mars, 7:30 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $8 VOMA VIP or student identification and $10 general admission; www.thevoma.com.
• Friday through June 26, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; $19, $24; www.caccc.org.
• Saturday, Juneteenth activities, Central Park, downtown Johnstown: Juneteenth parade, noon to 1 p.m.; Matt Hill and friends, 1:30 to 2 p.m.; Heroes’ Alley – A Salute to African-American Veterans in Johnstown, 2 to 4 p.m.; NASAA Percussionist, blend of North and South American drumming, 4 to 6 p.m.; and music by Atayay El Unico, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Sunday, Juneteenth activities, Central Park, downtown Johnstown: Minister Dr. Toni White with Christ Centered Community Choir, 2 to 3 p.m.; MSB Designs and Dreams Youth Fashion Show, 4 to 5 p.m.; and music by Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Sunday, heritage hike of the Summit Level, 2 p.m., Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site Visitor Center, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin; 814-886-6150.
• Sunday, Civic Band, 2 p.m., Luray Park, 505 Euclid Ave., Johnstown.
• Sunday, Somerset County Community Band’s Father’s Day Concert, 3 p.m., lawn stage of the Philip Dressler Center, 214 Harrison Ave., Somerset; www.somersetcountyband.com.
• Sunday, Walt & Jackie, 5 p.m., Silver Screen, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johns-town; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Sunday, Civic Band, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johns-town; www.caccc.org.
• Sunday, Denise Baldwin, 7 p.m., Richland Towers, 343 Theatre Drive, Johnstown.
• Wednesday through June 26, Mountain Playhouse presents “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Johnstown; $26 to $41 for adult evenings, $21 to $38 for adult matinees, $11 for students; www.MountainPlayhouse.org.
• June 23, Wheels & Wings, downtown Ebensburg; www.ebensburgwheels.com.
• June 23-26, Thunder in the Valley, downtown Johnstown and surrounding Johnstown area; www.visitjohnstownpa.com.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email Kelly Urban at kurban@tribdem.com.
