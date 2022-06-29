The Rusty Shackles – April 16, 2022

The Rusty Shackles perform at Bottle Works in Cambria City during A Night of Hope & Healing Benefit Concert and Basket Raffle to benefit Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center, on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

 By Patrick Buchnowski
pbuchnowski@tribdem.com

Here's what's happening Thursday through July 7:

• Thursday, Johnstown Reed Band, 7 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.

• Friday through Sunday, Windber Borough's 125th Quasquicentennial, Windber Recreation Park, 160 Rec Road, Windber; windberborough125.com.

• Friday, First Fridays Uptown!, 4:30 to 8 p.m., Uptown Somerset businesses; www.somersetinc.org/1stfridaysuptown.

• Saturday, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Concert Series featuring John Gresh's Gris-Gris with special guest Derek Woods Band, 7 p.m., Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown; www.jaha.org.

• Sunday, The Evergreens, 5 p.m., The Rusty Shackles, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.

• Tuesday, Patricia Reavel, noon, First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., downtown Johnstown.

• Wednesday, Civic Band, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont; www.caccc.org.

• July 7, Johnstown Reed Band, 7 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.

• July 7, Sip & Savor with The Evergreens, 7 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown; $25; www.galleryongazebo.org.

To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@trbdem.com.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

