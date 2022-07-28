Here’s what’s happening Thursday through Aug. 4:
• Thursday through Sunday and Tuesday through Aug. 6, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto; $16, $19 and $23; www.cressonlake.com.
• Thursday, Johnstown Reed Band, 7 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Thursday, Opening reception for Marian Smedo Hockycko's painting exhibition, 6:30 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 305 Chestnut St., Johnstown; www.thevoma.com.
• Friday and Saturday, AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival, People Natural Gas Park; $25 for Friday and $40 for Saturday; www.floodcitymusic.com.
• Friday and Saturday, Ebensburg Homecoming, sites throughout Ebensburg and Lake Rowena; www.ebensburgmainstreet.com.
• Friday through Sunday, St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church 65th homecoming festival, church grounds, 100 S. Main St., Carrolltown.
• Friday through Sunday, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; $10 for members, 15 for nonmembers; www.caccc.org.
• Friday, Bright Star Touring Theatre presents “The Little Mermaid,” 6 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Saturday, Portage Historical Society presents “Native Americans Did Live in Portage,” 2 p.m., Portage Station Museum, 400 Lee St., Portage.
• Saturday, Michael M. Strueber’s “Twenty-five Year Survey” exhibition opening reception, 5 to 8 p.m., Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford, located in the Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St.; www.sama-art.org.
• Saturday, Rick Alviti as Elvis Presley, 7:30 p.m., Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber; $32, $36 and $40; www.arcadiawindber.com.
• Sunday, The Hobbs Sisters, 12:30 p.m., Seven Springs Mountain Resort, 777 Water Wheel Drive, Champion; $10; www.7springs.com.
• Sunday, Heritage Hike – Staple Bend Tunnel, 2 p.m., Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin; reservations required by calling 814-886-6150.
• Sunday, Last Fall, 5 p.m., Kevin Dale, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Sunday, Denise Baldwin, 7 p.m., Luray Park, 505 Euclid Ave., Johnstown.
• Wednesday, Northern Cambria Community Band, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Aug. 4, Sip & Savor with Denise Baldwin, 7 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, Johnstown; $25; 814-539-4345 or www.galleryongazebo.org.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
