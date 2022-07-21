Here’s what’s happening Thursday through July 28:
• Thursday through Saturday, Ferndale Volunteer Fire Association Jubilee, Ferndale Jubilee Grounds, Ferndale Avenue, Johnstown.
• Thursday, Johnstown Reed Band, 7 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Thursday through Saturday, Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company presents “Macbeth,” 7 p.m., main pavilion at Stackhouse Park, 998 Luzerne St., Johnstown; $15 for adults, $10 for seniors; www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org.
• Friday, Miss Melanie, 6 p.m., Penn Eben Park, Ebensburg.
• Friday, Marcene Glover’s “Journeys” exhibition opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown; www.galleryongazebo.org.
• Friday, Smooth Sound Band, 6 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Friday, Matt Martinek & the Mandibles, 7 p.m., Chameleon Bookstore, 144 Gazebo Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Friday, Ligonier Community Coffee House, 7 p.m., The Barn at Ligonier Valley, 1 Springer Road, Ligonier; 724-537-6139.
• Friday and Saturday, Atomic Radio – classic sci-fi, 7:30 p.m., Off Pitt Street Theater Company, 110 W. Pitt St., Suite 2, Bedford; $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students; www.offpittstreet.com.
• Saturday and Sunday, Chalk the Block, Uptown Somerset; www.somersetinc.org.
• Saturday, JAHA’s Basket Bonanza, noon, Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown; www.jaha.org.
• Saturday, Dany Vavrek Acoustic, 7 p.m., Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; $12 for members, $15 for nonmembers; www.bottleworks.org.
• Saturday, “Charles Dickens and His 1842 Trip to America,” 8 p.m., Visitor Center theater, Allegheny Portage National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin.
• Sunday through July 30, Bedford County Fair, county fairgrounds, 729 W. Pitt St., Bedford; www.bedford-fair.com.
• Sunday, Cruise-in, 1 to 4 p.m., Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1000 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.
• Sunday, “High School Musical Jr.,” 2 and 6 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Sunday, The Wounded Moose, 5 p.m., Krazy Kat Daddies, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Sunday, Open mic jam night, 7 to 10 p.m., Venue of Merging Arts, 307 Chestnut St., Johnstown; $3; www.vomajohnstown.com.
• Tuesday, Chaz Bowers, noon, First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., downtown Johnstown.
• Tuesday, food truck and basket raffle, 2 to 5 p.m., The Patriot, 495 W. Patriot St., Somerset; 814-445-4549.
• Tuesday through Aug. 6, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto; $16, $19 or $23; www.cressonlake.com.
• Wednesday, Civic Band, 7 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• July 28, Johnstown Reed Band, 7 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
