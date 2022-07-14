Here’s what’s happening Thursday through July 21:
• Thursday, Johnstown Reed Band, 7 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Thursday through Saturday and Wednesday through July 23, Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company presents “Macbeth,” 7 p.m., main pavilion at Stackhouse Park, 998 Luzerne St., Johnstown; $15 for adults, $10 for seniors; www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org.
• Thursday, The Grand Halle Chamber Series presents The Aeolian Winds of Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., Johnstown; $25; www.grandhalle.com.
• Thursday, Get The Led Out, 8 p.m., Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., Johnstown; $45; www.jaha.org.
• Friday, The Band of Eden, 6 p.m., Penn Eben Park, Ebensburg.
• Friday through Sunday, “Vietata,” Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, 210 W. Main St., Ligonier; $15 for adults, $12 for children 10 and younger; www.diamondtheatre.com.
• Saturday, Living History Day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin.
• Saturday, Gallery on Gazebo’s Better Block, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown; www.galleryongazebo.org.
• Saturday, PennCrest Bank Music Fest, 2 to 10 p.m., Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto; $15 in advance, $20 at the door; www.cressonlake.com.
• Saturday, Three of Hearts, 6 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Sunday, car cruise, 11 a.m., Lincoln Highway Experience, 3435 Route 30 East, Latrobe; $5 per vehicle and free admission; www.lhhc.org/news-events/2022carshow.html.
• Sunday, PUP Art, noon to 4 p.m., Woodhaven Barn B&B, 749 Mill Road, Schellsburg; $30 per person, $50 per couple; www.bchsonline.org.
• Sunday, Slagle Rock & Sue, 5 p.m., Jeff Perigo & Friends, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johnstown; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Sunday, Denise Baldwin, 7 p.m., Luray Park, 505 Euclid Ave., Johnstown.
• Monday through July 23, Ferndale Firemen’s Jubilee, Ferndale Jubilee Grounds, Ferndale Avenue, Johnstown.
• Monday, Patton Garden Club’s standard flower show “Childhood Memories,” 6 to 8 p.m., La Ferme Rouge, 246 Marina Road, Patton; www.facebook.com/PattonGardenClub.
• Tuesday, Andrea Blough, noon, First Lutheran Church, 415 Vine St., downtown Johnstown.
• Tuesday, Civil War series with Kevin Kuhn presenting “Intro to Civil War Medicine,” 6 p.m., community room at Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
• Wednesday, Civic Band, Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• July 21, Johnstown Reed Band, 7 p.m., Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
