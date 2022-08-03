Here’s what’s happening Thursday through Aug. 11:
• Thursday, Sip & Savor with Denise Baldwin, 7 p.m., Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, Johnstown; $25; 814-539-4345 or www.galleryongazebo.org.
• Friday through Sunday, Folk & Arts Festival, Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; www.bottleworks.org.
• Friday and Saturday, Shanksville Community Picnic, borough’s Community Grove, 1289 Cornerstone Road, Friedens; www.shanksvillevfd.org/whats-happening.
• Friday through Sunday, Cherry Tree Borough’s bicentennial anniversary, Cherry Tree ballfield near the post office along Route 219.
• Friday, The Boomers, 6 p.m., Penn Eben Park, Ebensburg.
• Friday, Carol Thompson from Bedford County Wilderness Search Team will speak on outdoor safety, 7 p.m., Buck Hill Amphitheater, Blue Knob State Park.
• Saturday, Lost Children’s Monument, 7 p.m., meet at Chappell’s Field to board the bus, Blue Knob State Park.
• Sunday, Laurel Highlands On & Off Road Bicycling Association’s presentation on the basics of mountain biking, 10 a.m. to noon, Buck Hill Amphitheater, Blue Knob State Park.
• Saturday, “Restitution,” western drama, 8 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Saturday, “The American Highlanders,” 8 p.m., amphitheater at Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin.
• Sunday, Heritage Hike – Summit Level, 2 p.m., Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, 110 Federal Park Road, Gallitzin; reservations required by calling 814-886-6150.
• Sunday, Flower Fest, noon to 6 p.m., Floral Fields at Golden Farms, 1146 Munster Road, Portage; $25; www.floral-fields.com.
• Sunday, Alec Henderson, 5 p.m., Inside Out, 6 p.m., Roxbury Bandshell, Franklin Street, Johns-town; www.roxburybandshell.com.
• Sunday, Denise Baldwin, 7 p.m., Richland Towers, 343 Theatre Drive, Johnstown.
• Wednesday, Denise Baldwin, Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown; www.caccc.org.
• Aug. 11, Ashley A. Jones to present “The Colorism Project: Analyzing the Myths and Legacy of the Brown Paper Bag Test,” 6 p.m., community room at the Cambria County Library, 248 Main St., Johnstown.
To submit events for the weekly entertainment calendar, email kurban@tribdem.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.